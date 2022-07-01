ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk's SpaceX Gets FCC Nod For Starlink Internet On Cars, Boats And Planes

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk-led SpaceX has been granted authorization by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to use its constellation of satellites to connect moving vehicles such as cars, boats, and planes to the internet....

SlashGear

SpaceX Starlink Gets FCC Green Light For A Big New Feature

Starlink is one of Elon Musk's most ambitious major project ideas and — perhaps ironically — one of his most attainable. The world's richest man wants to bring fast, reliable, internet to every corner of the globe. This is a huge task, but more than worth it when you consider the number of people who don't have access to high-speed internet worldwide, and how relatively inexpensive it'd be to deliver it would be to deliver connectivity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Musk's Twitter Comeback, Tesla Putting Worst Behind, iPhone No Longer Apple's Priority And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

The market outlook continues to be cloudy amid a lack of clarity on the economic picture. Despite the steep sell-off of the first half, analysts aren't confident enough to call a bottom yet. The upcoming second-quarter reporting season is expected to bring in more questions than answers regarding how the evolving macro and geopolitical scenario will impact the performance of corporations.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Pilot Strike Forces SAS To File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In US

Scandinavian airline SAS AB SASDY has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. to help accelerate restructuring plans. Wage discussions between SAS and its pilots collapsed, sparking a strike that would add to travel disruption across Europe, Reuters reported. A strike by SAS pilots has accelerated the airline's decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Record Inflows In 'Short Bitcoin' Funds, Elon Musk's Trillionaire Possibility, Gmail's Political Bias And Other Top Financial Stories Tuesday, July 5

Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers went on strike over pay after the members of the Lederne trade union voted down a proposed wage agreement that companies and union leaders had negotiated, Reuters reported. “The strike has begun,” Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union, said in an...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Taiwan Semiconductor Supplier Declares Pricing Hike Following Similar Moves By TSMC, Samsung And Others

Japanese chemicals supplier Showa Denko SHWDY looks to further hike prices and cut back unprofitable product lines in response to the economic challenges confronting the semiconductor industry, Bloomberg reports. The move comes despite a dozen hikes already this year, reflecting the pandemic-induced supply crisis, surging energy costs from the Ukraine...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

China Cracks Down On Critical Tesla, BMW Supplier: Report

China Securities Regulatory Commission probed Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd GNENY for alleged insider trading for buying and selling a mainland-listed stock in the secondary market, the Financial Times reports. Ganfeng Lithium received a case filing from the regulator on July 1. Ganfeng Lithium did not expect the investigation to impact...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga Asks: Could Elon Musk Become The First Trillionaire? 1 In 3 Say This

The world’s richest person turned 51 last week. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is the third youngest person ranked in the top ten richest people in the world. What Happened: Thanks to a rise in the valuations of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk has seen his wealth soar in recent years, which has prompted the question of if he could become the first trillionaire.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tocvan Closes $5.125 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investor

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - June 30, 2022 – Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3/A2PE64), is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement to an institutional investor (the "Placement") to raise an aggregate amount of $5.125 million (CAD). The proceeds from the Placement will be deposited with a third-party escrow agent (the "Escrow Agent") and delivered to the Corporation in monthly tranches over the next 24 months pursuant to the terms and conditions of a Sharing Agreement (as defined below) and an escrow agreement dated June 28, 2022 between the Corporation, Sorbie Bornholm LP, and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP (the "Escrow Agreement"). The funds will go towards the advancement of the Pilar and El Picacho Au-Ag projects in Sonora, Mexico and for general working capital purposes.
MARKETS
Benzinga

House Of Cards: Do Recent Outages Show The Fragility Of Web 2.0?

The modern internet is based on a highly centralized system. Almost all exchanged data is stored, routed or computed by a handful of extremely powerful big tech companies. Servers, run by companies like Meta Platforms Inc. META, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corp. MSFT, are mostly responsible for the basic functions of the internet.
INTERNET
Benzinga

A Forgettable First-Half: Here's How Apple And Other FAANGs Performed Amid Market Turbulence

The first half of 2022 was nightmarish for the stock market, with fears of an imminent recession and supply chain disruptions working in the mind of investors. Tech stocks have invariably led the broader market in the past, be it a rally or a retreat, and this time was no exception. Despite fairly robust fundamental performances amid the trying backdrop, big techs came under significant selling pressure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

PBSV: Lowering target; still a solid value

Pharma-Bio Serv PBSV continued on a steady path in 2Q FY22. Management's confidence in the underlying business led to the decision to pay an additional cash dividend of $0.075/share in March, its second since the end of FY21. As we've seen in the past few years, economic uncertainty continues to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Amazon Unveils Emission Free Delivery In UK: All You Need To Know

Amazon.com Inc AMZN braces to deliver packages to customers by bike and on foot for the first time in the U.K. Amazon's new "micromobility" hub in London will account for a million more customer deliveries annually, with others likely to open across the U.K. in the coming months. Delivery drivers...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Wary, Skeptical About Upcoming Changes

Ford dealers are expected to play a key role in The Blue Oval’s pivot all-electric vehicles, and as such, they will be subject to many recent changes their business model. As Ford Authority previously reported, these changes are expected to run the gamut from digital sales to fixed prices, although many of the details about the changes are in flux. Given the unprecedented nature of what Ford wants its dealers to do, some franchise holders are concerned about how the company is treating them, as a new report from The Wall Street Journal demonstrates.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

