Based on her father’s journey from the Philippines in 1916, in Maria Alvarez Stroud’s debut novel “Brave Crossing,” she shares highlights of his journey, as well as insights gathered through research and then lead a discussion hedged around several questions: ‘How welcoming is America to the immigrants who leave everything from their previous lives behind?’ and ‘how different is it today, from 100 years ago?’

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO