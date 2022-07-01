ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida responds to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ confusion, says enforcement will be limited

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida attorneys provided some insight into how the state Department of Education plans to enforce the new Parental Rights in Education law, which critics have nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay.”

The statements were part of a response to a lawsuit filed by advocacy groups that accused the state of targeting the LGBTQ population. Activists are asking a federal judge to put a stop to the law to support gay students, families and teachers.

The response came after confusion mounted within Orange County Public Schools over the weekend. During a private seminar, attorneys and principals hashed out how teachers should behave on the job to avoid running afoul of the law and potentially losing their teaching license. The teacher’s association said some of the suggestions included a ban on wearing rainbows or displaying photos of same-sex spouses. The district blamed a lack of communication from Tallahassee for the controversy.

Attorneys for the state disputed many of the claims, saying enforcement would be narrow and limited to the text of the law.

“Only the instructional restriction applicable to kindergarten through third grade takes effect on July 1, 2022,” they wrote. “There is no merit, for example, to the suggestion that the statute restricts gay and transgender teachers from ‘put[ting] a family photo on their desk’ or ‘refer[ring] to themselves and their spouse (and their own children).’ Those actions are not “instruction,” which is “the action, practice, or profession of teaching.”

Essentially, the state would only seek out instances where teachers or other adults discussed sexuality or gender identity as part of a planned curriculum. Additionally, while the law itself applies to older grades, those restrictions won’t be in effect immediately because the state standards defining what is “age appropriate” haven’t been adopted.

Nothing in the law prohibits forming a Gay-Straight Alliance, displaying LGBTQ-related books in a library or incidental discussions of gender or sexuality in a class, the attorneys added.

Previously, Orange County Public Schools officials said they would provide teachers with formal guidance once it had more information on the state’s position. The legal response is likely enough for internal discussions to begin taking place, well before the next school year begins.

District leaders had also vigorously defended their reputation as a supportive district for the LGBTQ community.

“OCPS wants each of our 206,000 students to be respected and feel safe at school,” a district spokesman said. “We have consistently recognized and supported our LGBTQ+ community in the past and have no less of a commitment going forward.”

Dave Smith
4d ago

what does the gay community at large and in general have to do with people sexualizing children in kindergarten through third grade there's no reason to speak to give children in kindergarten through third grade on sexual activity at all

15
DMartin
4d ago

Children shouldn’t be taught that it’s a choice they have, since it is such a radical deviation from normal growth. A small part of the human population on the planet thinks they can dictate their beliefs to apply and be accepted by the general population. This is tantamount to religious zealots going into “heathen” populations to force their beliefs on their society.If you have chosen your beliefs for your lifestyle , that’s fine. Just don’t think that I or anyone else has to embrace it. It’ merely living differently than the person next door.Teaching this behavior in school would be no less than teaching a religion.

7
Marilyn Tremper
4d ago

It is not restrictive enough. That comment is going to scare alot of people. Why discuss it at all? Not everyone, infact not the majority of parents agree with that lifestyle and most don't want it in the classroom whether it is curricula or incidental. If a kid has a problem go to the guidance or resource person and get a referral to a sociologist or psychologist. Not everyone thinks it's normal. Plenty of time later to figure that out. Concentrate on subject matter in school. This false social construct has taken far too much time and energy just to confuse kids and take away precious time they should be spending on academics, organizations, the arts, and sports.

8
