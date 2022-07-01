ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Truck driver injured after truck tractor runs into Dauphin County home, police say

By CBS 21 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — One person was transported by Life Lion EMS on Thursday evening after a truck tractor ran into a house on East Derry Road in Derry Township, Dauphin County. According to police, it was reported a truck tractor had driven into a house on the...

