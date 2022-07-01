ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee’s ‘Truth in Sentencing’ law takes effect

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s “Truth in Sentencing” law takes effect July 1.

It’s a topic that city and county leaders in Shelby County have openly supported, but Gov. Bill Lee did not.

Like most laws, there are two sides to the “Truth in Sentencing” argument.

For city and county leaders, it ensures that violent criminals stay in prison and don’t commit other crimes. However, for reformed felons, it doesn’t give these same people the chance to turn their lives around.

“In this particular case, he was sentenced to six years. But, under the law, it’s really only 30% of that six-year time,” said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich talking about Michael Tillman, who is now behind bars for murder from spring 2022.

But it wasn’t Tillman’s first time in prison.

Records show he was sentenced to six years in prison for a 2016 murder but served less than four.

“If you reach that point of continuing to victimize citizens in our community, if you’re committing violent crime in our community, in order to protect the community, in order to lower the number of victims in the community, we have to make sure those violent offenders are doing the time,” said Weirich.

Starting Friday, “Truth in Sentencing” will become the new standard in the state of Tennessee.

The law says violent criminals charged with murder, rape, aggravated assault, and more will have to serve 100 percent of their sentences.

For former felons who were able to turn their lives around, like Shelia Grant, truth in sentencing could be dangerous.

“It makes me feel that people who make the laws doesn’t believe that people do have a second chance, that people deserve the right to prove themselves to be better than the picture that’s painted,” said Grant.

She said she and her ex-husband were both charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to 40 years, but after her ex-husband made a deal to plead guilty, Grant was able to be released after serving three years.

And over the last 25 years, her life has changed for the better.

“My life right now, I have a beautiful relationship with my children. We have a very strong bond. I’m married, been married now two years. I have six grandchildren who I’m very close with,” said Grant.

Ruiseart O'hEireamhoin
4d ago

"6 years for a 2016 murder" .. WTF.. and now he is back in on another charge.. Fella should have never been released.. Actually, he and his family should have received Saints Justice..

Reply
11
Robin Everson
4d ago

read the word in the last days they will make right wrong and wrong right it is everywhere in. the WORD OF GOD!!!!!!

Reply(4)
13
Fast Eddie
4d ago

Law applies to those who are not well connected and cannot afford the best lawyers. That’s how it works.

Reply(2)
6
