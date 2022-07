LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges following a four county Kansas chase and standoff. Just before 6:30a.m. June 25, a Lyon County Deputies performed a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near County Road R1 northbound, on a white Ford Expedition. As deputies were attempting to arrest the driver later identified as 39- year-old Rebecca Estrada of New Mexico she resisted and a vehicle a pursuit ensued, according to Sheriff's Sergeant Zachary Shafer.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO