Sunshine and Rain for Holiday Weekend

By Pam Robinson
 4 days ago
The long Fourth of July weekend is expected to bring a mix of rain and bright skies, starting Friday with sunshine and a high near 88.

Saturday is a different matter. A cold front could bring strong thunderstorms, with the Huntington area expected to have rain throughout the day. Thunderstorms are expected in both the morning and afternoon. Gusty winds are also likely, accompanied by heavy rain.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny, but some clouds could move in on Monday.

The town’s two spray parks, beaches and parks are open for the holiday weekend.

