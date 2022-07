Allen, Kentucky is a place that holds fond memories for me. When I was only sixteen years old, Allen Baptist Church invited me to speak for a weekend youth event. I had the opportunity to meet and work with over a hundred people from the Allen community. Lasting friendships were made with some of the finest people on earth. To this day, the kindness and fellowship bestowed on me by that group of people were instrumental in my life’s direction.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO