ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

CCSD presents plans for new Johns Island elementary school

By Lexi Moore
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rSa7_0gRaFXzE00

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) leaders presented plans to the public for a new $41 million elementary school on Johns Island, expected to be complete by 2024.

The new school is expected to be built near River Road and Brownswood Road on Johns Island. So far the school is planned to serve nearly 700 students.

“We only have one middle school and one high school in District 9. That is really going to build a really big sense of the community for kids that are different than other parents of the district,” says Michelle Faust, a CCSD parent.

The area where the school will be built is surrounded by wetlands, which has raised some concern, but CCSD leaders say the protected lands won’t be impacted.

“We can’t impact the wetlands because then we have to do wetland surveying which is a huge ordeal,” says Angela Barnette, the Director of Planning and Real Estate for CCSD.

Parents say one possible drawback of the school is traffic; they aren’t sure the area can handle the influx of people.

“The partnership with the city and the county is important for traffic. CCSD can’t do it alone it really has to be a partnership with the state,” says Faust.

“It will be really important we make sure that we don’t have our younger kids on buses for what could be up to an hour around Johns Island,” says Ashley Burke, a CCSD parent.

The schools in the District 9 area are projected to grow to nearly 1,200 within the next five years. Parents want to make sure each school in the area will create an equal opportunity for students.

“The school district needs to decide to invest and make sure those kids and the underserved parts of the Johns Island community can continue to exceed and excel in this new school structure we are building,” says Burke.

School leaders say the next step is getting the plans approved by the county board in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

GCSO hiring event planned in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event Saturday for various law enforcement positions. According to Sheriff Carter Weaver with GCSO, the office will host a hiring event at 9 and 10 a.m. on July 9 for Deputies, Corrections Officers, and 911 Operators. The event is an opportunity for applicants […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Education
WCBD Count on 2

5K events to impact traffic in Beaufort and HHI

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -5K events in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island will impact traffic on the morning of July 4. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the towns of Beaufort and Hilton Head Island will each host a Firecracker 5K Run on Monday. Beaufort Firecracker 5K Run The Beaufort Firecracker 5K Run will […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Main Road on Johns Island closed Sunday night due to crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash on Main Road at Mary Ann Point Road Sunday at 11 p.m. The road was closed following the incident as CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit investigated. Serious injuries were reported. Limited […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Officials give firework safety tips ahead of July 4th

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People throughout the Lowcountry are buying fireworks to prepare for July 4th. “We’ve had pretty good success,” John Hayes, owner of Big Daddy’s Fireworks Stands, said. “We have stands located here in Northwoods Mall, at the end of Rivers, Hanahan and three in the Summerville area.” As firework sales soar, […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#The New School#High School#Johns Island#Ccsd
WCBD Count on 2

Severe weather causing power outages across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday afternoon storms resulted in power outages for over 1,200 Dominion Energy customers across the Lowcountry. The area most impacted as of around 6:00 p.m. was Walterboro, with 665 customers without power. A total of 122 customers in and around North Charleston were also without power shortly after 6:00 p.m. 116 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD K-9 Nero turns 8, will retire this month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of North Charleston PD’s K-9 officers will soon be retired. K-9 Nero, who turned 8 years old on Friday, will be officially retired during a North Charleston City Council meeting later this month. After being retired, K-9 Nero will live with his handler, Pfc. Bishop.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County Public Library launching Free and Fresh Community Fridges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library will launch Free and Fresh Community Fridges at three of its branches, starting July 1. The Community Fridge program features refrigerators fully stocked with whole fruits and vegetables at participating branches. Stocked by the public, locals can take what they need from the refrigerators, free of charge. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Co. officials discuss school safety measures

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County leaders came together to asses different ways to protect children from potential instances of gun violence in schools. The discussion included methods that are currently in place to protect students, as well as new technology that could be placed in Lowcountry schools. Local leaders are exploring ways to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry animal shelters urge extra vigilance on 4th of July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry animal shelters are reminding pet parents to pay extra attention to their animals during Independence Day celebrations. According to the Charleston Animal Society, more dogs and cats go missing on July 4 than any other holiday. Largely outdoor celebrations and loud noises don’t mix well for animals, who can be […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where can I watch 4th of July fireworks in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After dealing with a global pandemic for more than two years, the Charleston community is brimming with activities to help you celebrate our country’s independence. While the weather may be a little dicey at times, with rain plaguing the weekend forecast, things look to be mostly dry on Monday. So, you […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MTPFD battles house fire on 4th of July

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews were on the scene of a two-story house fire Monday morning in Mount Pleasant. According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home off Venning Road around 9:30 a.m. the morning of July 4. A Mount Pleasant Police Department officer in the area saw smoke and alerted […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: 1 dead in Colleton Co. rollover crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said a man died in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon along Augusta Highway. Crews responded to the crash with witnesses saying the Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the road and flipped “several times,” just before 4 p.m. The man was found near the vehicle, unresponsive, before crews […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSD ending blanket free meal program

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will no longer provide free meals to all students during the 2022-23 school year. For the past two years, BCSD has been able to offer all students free breakfast and lunch thanks to waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, however those waivers are […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy