First Alert Weather Day: Pleasant weather returns on Friday

ANTIGO Wis. (WSAW) - The fireworks show in Antigo has been canceled Monday night because of unfavorable weather conditions. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department, they consulted with the pyrotechnics crew who made the decision to cancel them. The fireworks were originally supposed to happen at Antigo High...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to some clouds overnight into Sunday morning. There is a chance of showers Sunday morning in parts of the area. Otherwise, sunshine mixed with some clouds on Sunday. The next risk of showers or storms is possible later in the afternoon into the evening in the north. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs Sunday are in the mid to upper 70s.
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Riverfront Rendezvous is back at Pfiffner Park in Stevens Point for its 38th year. The weekend-long event has many activities, but the Carp Classic lets the winner take home a trophy and some bragging rights. “The Carp Classic is an internationally known fishing tournament...
MINOCQUA Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands lined the streets of downtown Minocqua for the annual 4th of July parade. It lasted almost an hour and the crowd was lively. “This parade is absolutely incredible. And we just have the best time here. The fourth up here is just so exciting,” said Elisabeth Peterson, a parade-goer from Onalaska.
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Rhinelander held its annual 4th of July parade on Monday. The parade has been celebrating Independence Day for over 30 years. Patriotism poured onto the streets of downtown Rhinelander for the 4th of July parade. This year’s parade theme is “Rally Around the Flag.”
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willow Springs Garden has been hosting 4th of July weekend events for 15 years. That includes the Independence Day Celebration and car show. “We put this on every year. It’s free of charge to come and walk the grounds,” said Mark Wallace, a volunteer at Willow Springs Garden.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s roughly just a 20-minute drive from Plover to Wisconsin Rapids. For Rafters’ pitcher Logan Schulfer, it’s one he doesn’t mind making. “I love playing in Wisconsin, especially living right now at home it’s great,” said Schulfer. “You get to eat...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Despite a season-high 16 hits, the Wausau Woodchucks (16-19) lost by a score of 15-12 against the Kalamazoo Growlers (22-13) at Homer Stryker Field Sunday afternoon. The series opener featured a combined 33 hits and eight errors -- both season-highs for the Woodchucks, who have now...
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – For a second consecutive game, the Traverse City Pit Spitters used a big inning to overpower the Wausau Woodchucks. Saturday night, it was a six-run fourth inning that proved decisive in a 9-4 Pit Spitter win. The Woodchucks (16-18) erased an early 2-0 deficit with...
