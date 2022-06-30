ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

First Alert Weather Day: Pleasant weather returns on Friday

By Mark Holley
WSAW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front, which is the driving force for the storms...

www.wsaw.com

WSAW

Antigo fireworks canceled due to weather

ANTIGO Wis. (WSAW) - The fireworks show in Antigo has been canceled Monday night because of unfavorable weather conditions. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department, they consulted with the pyrotechnics crew who made the decision to cancel them. The fireworks were originally supposed to happen at Antigo High...
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Changeable Conditions with scattered showers & storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to some clouds overnight into Sunday morning. There is a chance of showers Sunday morning in parts of the area. Otherwise, sunshine mixed with some clouds on Sunday. The next risk of showers or storms is possible later in the afternoon into the evening in the north. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs Sunday are in the mid to upper 70s.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Thousands attend Minocqua Parade

MINOCQUA Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands lined the streets of downtown Minocqua for the annual 4th of July parade. It lasted almost an hour and the crowd was lively. “This parade is absolutely incredible. And we just have the best time here. The fourth up here is just so exciting,” said Elisabeth Peterson, a parade-goer from Onalaska.
MINOCQUA, WI
WSAW

Rhinelander holds Rally Around the Flag 4th of July parade

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Rhinelander held its annual 4th of July parade on Monday. The parade has been celebrating Independence Day for over 30 years. Patriotism poured onto the streets of downtown Rhinelander for the 4th of July parade. This year’s parade theme is “Rally Around the Flag.”
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Independence Day Celebration and Car Show brings out thousands of people

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Willow Springs Garden has been hosting 4th of July weekend events for 15 years. That includes the Independence Day Celebration and car show. “We put this on every year. It’s free of charge to come and walk the grounds,” said Mark Wallace, a volunteer at Willow Springs Garden.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Plover native Schulfer feels at home with Rafters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s roughly just a 20-minute drive from Plover to Wisconsin Rapids. For Rafters’ pitcher Logan Schulfer, it’s one he doesn’t mind making. “I love playing in Wisconsin, especially living right now at home it’s great,” said Schulfer. “You get to eat...
PLOVER, WI
WSAW

Woodchucks lose high-scoring thriller in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Despite a season-high 16 hits, the Wausau Woodchucks (16-19) lost by a score of 15-12 against the Kalamazoo Growlers (22-13) at Homer Stryker Field Sunday afternoon. The series opener featured a combined 33 hits and eight errors -- both season-highs for the Woodchucks, who have now...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WSAW

Big innings doom Woodchucks in defeat

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – For a second consecutive game, the Traverse City Pit Spitters used a big inning to overpower the Wausau Woodchucks. Saturday night, it was a six-run fourth inning that proved decisive in a 9-4 Pit Spitter win. The Woodchucks (16-18) erased an early 2-0 deficit with...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

