First Alert Weather Day: Pleasant weather returns on Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to some clouds overnight into Sunday morning. There is a chance of showers Sunday morning in parts of the area. Otherwise, sunshine mixed with some clouds on Sunday. The next risk of showers or storms is possible later in the afternoon into the evening in the north. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and perhaps small hail. Highs Sunday are in the mid to upper 70s.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO