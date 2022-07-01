ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail County, MN

Zebra mussels confirmed in Buchanan Lake

By Kooper Shagena
valleynewslive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Buchanan Lake, in the city of Ottertail in Otter Tail County. A lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding...

www.valleynewslive.com

valleynewslive.com

Watermain break impacts Moorhead road

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A watermain break is forcing crews to put up some cones in a section of a south Moorhead road. The 1300 block of 2nd Ave. S. is impacted by the broken line. The break was reported around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

4th of July celebrations around the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley. Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more. The...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
US 103.3

5 Things In North Dakota That Make You Do A Double-Take

So exactly what is a "Double-Take?" I'll try and describe what it means in my own words, ahhh let's say you are out and about in Bismarck/Mandan on a hot summer day, and you look over and see someone walking a cat on a leash. Your brain tells you almost instantly that what you saw was definitely not something you see every day, or in your life for that matter - so you look over real quick again ( a double-take ) just to make sure you're not going crazy. I was thinking this morning about how many things we/us/I come across in North Dakota that cause us to do a patented Double-Take.
MANDAN, ND
KARE 11

One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Semi crash injures two Friday near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a semi crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Friday morning near Fergus Falls along I-94. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi, driven by Gerald Donnell Price, 54, of Indianapolis, Indiana; was travelling westbound on I-94 when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all westbound lanes.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Storm Recovery Center will be open this Thursday in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Storm Recovery Center will be open this Thursday, July 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Douglas County Administration Building at 821 Cedar Street in Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Management Director Julie Anderson says to use the west entrance and follow the signs. Douglas...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, July 3-13

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fireworks are being snatched off the shelves

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR)- Fireworks have become a staple in Fourth of July celebrations. Stores are swarmed with customers buying bundles of fireworks to light up the skies. Some of the most popular at Starr Fireworks are Happy Family fireworks. Workers say there is a lot of color packed in them to light up the skies.
HORACE, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt in a crash Sunday involving two vehicles in Otter Tail County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Highway 78 near County Road 72 in Everts Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says two pickup trucks were traveling...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Late Model driver Casey Arneson has passed away

Late Model driver Casey Arneson has passed away. He was 27. An official cause of death has not been announced yet. “Tragic news today about Casey Arneson–a very popular and talented driver from Fargo that has raced in several Tour events over the years,” Dakota Classic Mod Tour said in a Facebook post. “Prayers to the Arneson family. The Modifieds will be doing their traditional 4 wide parade lap we always do at all Tour events. This year we will be using the missing man formation for Casey in his memory for all six nights.”
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Three hurt in Otter Tail County multi car crash

(Battle Lake, MN) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 78 at County Road 72 near Battle Lake just after noon. Troopers say a GMC Canyon driven by 55-year-old Tony Robert Gerlach was traveling southbound on Highway 78 while a Ford F150, driven by 29-year-old Turner Mark Blaufuss was traveling northbound on the roadway when the vehicles collided.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Stunt Performer Seen in Fargo & Grand Forks Dies at Michigan Air Show

BATTLE CREEK, MI (KVRR) — Fargo AirSho is extending its deepest sympathies to the family of Chris Darnell and the entire Shockwave Jet Truck & Flash Fire Jet Trucks team. Darnell died Saturday at the Field of Flight Air Show in Battle Creek, Michigan. His Shockwave Jet Truck was...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

One Killed in UTV Accident in Becker County

HOLMESVILLE TOWNSHIP (KDLM) – One person has died following an ATV accident in Becker County. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, July 1 at 10:16 p.m. they responded to an UTV crash in Holmesville Township. Casey Joe Arneson, 27 of Fargo was northbound on NE Rock Lake Road with a passenger when the vehicle left the road on a corner striking a tree, then rolling.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

F-M metro hosting multiple events for July 4th celebration

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo-Moorhead area is hosting multiple events to celebrate Independence Day. Essentia Health 4th of July Celebration... Starting at 12:00 p.m, you can join F-M families at the Essentia Health Plaza for multiple events and family friendly activities. You can expect games, crafts, a splash pad, and "Sing 2" to play on the big screen starting at 12:30 p.m. Free concessions and popcorn is available for everyone in attendance.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people are injured in a crash near Battle Lake

(Battle Lake, MN)--Three people have reportedly been injured in a crash in Otter Tail County over the weekend. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 78 and County Road 72, north of Battle Lake. A GMC Canyon, driven by Tony Robert Gerlach, 55,...
BATTLE LAKE, MN

