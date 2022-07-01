Socorro mom charged with child abuse following baby’s overdose death

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have charged Elisa Renova after they say her one-year-old son died of a likely fentanyl overdose. The boy’s grandmother called the police back on June 15 to report him unresponsive. He was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he died three days later.

During that time, his mother, Renova, never came to the hospital and later told investigators it was because she did not want to see her son like that. When officers searched the family’s home, they say they found fentanyl pills in the boy’s room.

Renova was arrested and charged with reckless child abuse resulting in death. The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department is investigating.

