ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County could reach CDC's 'high' COVID level in July, prompting return of indoor mask mandate

By Christiane Cordero
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uujkK_0gRaDv2y00

Los Angeles County health officials are warning the region is again trending in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

If the county reaches 10 new daily hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, it will move into the "high" virus activity category as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the county stays in the "high" category for two consecutive weeks, it will reimpose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.

The average daily rate of new COVID admissions to hospitals in the county as of Thursday was 8.1 per 100,000, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

At the current rate of increase, the county will hit the "high" category by July 19, Ferrer said. That projection has changed repeatedly in the past few weeks as the admission rate has fluctuated, and Ferrer said it could shift again.

She noted, however, that given the continued high level of virus transmission in the county -- particularly with more rapid spread of the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 variants -- people should already be masking up indoors.

The county lists wearing masks indoors as a strong recommendation.

The TV and film industry has a lower threshold of what it considers acceptable compared to the CDC, so they will put masks back on indoors.

As of Thursday, there were 808 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up from 779 on Wednesday, according to state figures. Of those patients 74 were being treated in intensive care, down from 77 a day earlier.

The county reported 5,763 new COVID cases on Thursday, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,118,053. Nine more deaths were also reported, lifting the virus-related death toll to 32,334.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus rose to 13.8%.

For some people already infected with COVD, the anti-viral medication Paxlovid has added another layer of protection. Its manufacturer, Pfizer, on Thursday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval.

That would open the door for the company to sell the drug commercially. Right now, the government controls how it's distributed.

"The way this goes is you have to talk to a provider and have that assessment in order to get the prescription," Ferrer explained. "It's not an over-the-counter medication."

Comments / 19

Related
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Urges Caution Over Holiday Amid Elevated COVID Transmission

Amid rising transmission and elevated hospitalization numbers, LA County's health director is urging caution against the spread of COVID-19 over the Fourth of July weekend, when many people are likely to attend parties or large gatherings. "Given the rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations, and the increased circulation of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County May Return to Indoor Masking Requirements

The L.A. County Health Department is continuing to track the impact of the pandemic in LA County, using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels framework and the County’s Early Alert Signals. Currently, the county remains at the CDC designated COVID-19 Medium Community Level. However,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Masking#L A County Public Health
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Safety Measures Recommended for Fourth of July Weekend

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 7,324 new cases countywide and 251 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,344, county case totals to 3,125,299 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 81,694, with 480 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
worldnationnews.com

LA County residents warned to be careful amid COVID transmission

Amid rising transmission and a surge in hospitalizations, the Los Angeles County health director on Friday, July 1, urged caution against the spread of COVID-19 during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when many people There is a possibility of attending parties or large gatherings. “Given the increasing number of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

How Close Is LA County to the Return of Indoor Mask Rules?

An increase this week in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 raises the possibility that indoor mask rules will return in Los Angeles County, where the figure has see-sawed over the past few weeks, public health officials said Thursday. As of Thursday, there were 808 COVID-positive patients in county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/1/22

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased 29% this week compared to last. New reported cases also rose as well, but by 13%. In Riverside County, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up compared to last week by 18%. Like San Bernardino County, new cases also increased, but by 28%. Overall, both counties combined...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Raises Minimum Wage, Affecting Unincorporated SCV

Los Angeles County is set to raise its minimum wage, affecting the unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley starting Friday. Angelenos’ wallets are set to see an increase in the minimum wage from the previous $15 per hour to $15.96 dollars per hour, according to L.A. County officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools in California

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County?

New data published this week by the California Department of Justice shows big differences from county to county in the number of concealed carry licenses that have been issued. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Americans have the right to carry hidden handguns outside of their home, local gun rights experts are expecting to see The post How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County? appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy