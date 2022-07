This blockbuster trade does not fit neatly into the “winners and losers” paradigm we use to measure trades on this site. It is possible for the Timberwolves to have gotten better by landing three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and still to have overpaid for his services. It’s also fair to question how this roster plays out in the regular season vs. the playoffs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO