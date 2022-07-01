ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1 person killed, another injured after a fiery crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4jSB_0gRaAUW600
1 person killed, another injured after a fiery crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report

One person died while another suffered injuries following a fiery crash overnight on Wednesday in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place on Interstate 10 near 24th Street [...]

Read More >>

More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

3 dead, 4 injured following shooting in Surprise

The crowd was chanting and holding signs outside the office near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. The community came together to watch the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday evening. Monsoon takes a break as we heat up towards the...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, several hurt in early morning shooting at Surprise home

A mild start to the Fourth with the possibility of storms. If we see storms in the state, they should remain in Eastern Arizona. Lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain are possible with mountain storms. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The high for Monday is expected to top out at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting leaves 2 hurt at shopping center in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been injured in a shooting late Monday morning at a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Tempe. Officers responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. and arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Police say one has life-threatening injuries while the other person was not seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
12 News

2 people injured in Tempe shooting, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday after they sustained gunshot wounds near Baseline Road and 48th Street, police say. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at about 11:40 a.m. and discovered the two injured victims, Tempe police said. One of them appears to have sustained a life-threatening injury and the other sustained more minor injuries.
TEMPE, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 person seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Goodyear (Goodyear, AZ)

1 person seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Goodyear (Goodyear, AZ)Nationwide Report. One person suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning in Goodyear. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place on I-10 westbound just past Dysart Road. The early reports showed that the male driver of a black pickup truck failed to maintain control of his vehicle and drove across multiple lanes before coming to a stop within two lanes [...]
GOODYEAR, AZ
Nationwide Report

68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel died, 2 people injured after a crash in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel died, 2 people injured after a crash in south Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 68-year-old Phyllis Kimmel as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle crash that also injured two other people on Friday in south Phoenix. The fatal car crash took place in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. The authorities actively responded to the location at about 1:00 p.m. [...]
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Az#Arizona Resources#Arizona Drivers#Daily Newsletter
ABC 15 News

3 adults hospitalized in crash near 7th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Three people are at a hospital after a crash near 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area for reports of a crash involving two vehicles. During the initial investigation police believe a vehicle was heading northbound on...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Crash hurts one, closes I-10 westbound near Dysart

GOODYEAR, AZ — One person is hurt after a crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in Goodyear. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two vehicles were involved in a "serious injury" crash on I-10 westbound just past Dysart Road. DPS says a man driving a black pickup...
GOODYEAR, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC 15 News

Three dead, multiple injured in Surprise near US 60 and Reems Road

SURPRISE — Three people have died and several others were injured after a shooting broke out at a gathering in Surprise Sunday night according to officials. Officials say it happened near US60 and Reems Road just before 10:30 p.m. Officials have not confirmed how many others were injured after...
SURPRISE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three people shot during argument inside Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people were shot during a verbal fight between two people inside an apartment Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to an apartment near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting. Two men and one woman were found inside with gunshot...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Hit-and-run crash on I-10 temporarily closes highway in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that all I-10 westbound lanes at Dysart Road are open again. The interstate was temporarily closed following a hit-and-run crash that left a man severely injured. Officials with the Department of Public Safety said that the crash happened around...
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

I-10 reopens after serious crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Dysart Road have reopened in Goodyear after a serious crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. Drivers will have to take the Dysart Road exit, but can get back on I-10 at Litchfield Road. Authorities said the collision involved...
GOODYEAR, AZ
12news.com

Man found dead in backyard of Phoenix home after birthday party

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a partygoer who was found shot in the backyard of a Phoenix home. Officers were called out to a home near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday when the residents found the victim. >> Download the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police exchange late-night gunfire with man on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix exchanged gunfire with a man late Thursday and later found him wounded at a home, where they took him into custody. The Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday no one else was injured in the shooting near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road, in the area of the Camelback Ranch spring training complex.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy