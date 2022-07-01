Detroit ice cream shop defends online post about police in body armor

A Detroit ice cream store has found itself in social media controversy after posting on Instagram that police officers in body armor are not welcome.

Screenshots of the post have circulated online, leading to dozens of one-star reviews. Cold Truth Soft Serve is a popular spot in Midtown Detroit, known for vegan soft serve ice cream.

“We’re definitely getting national people kind of coming in and weighing in and calling and stuff like that,” owner Tim Mahoney said. “It's unfortunate people are spending their time doing this.”

Mahoney is well aware of the onslaught of one-star reviews being written about his business, all in response to a post he made Wednesday on the shop's Instagram story. In the post, he took a photo of a police car, tagged the Detroit Police Department and said officers in body armor would not be welcome.

Mahoney clarified no officers were ever turned away.

“(We're) not anti-police," Mahoney said. "We just think the militarization of the dress and the cars being blacked out, it’s intimidating.”

Detroit Police Department Chief James White released a statement which read:

Law enforcement is a dangerous profession. Body armor provides our officers protection and is an essential part of the police uniform. It is the desire of each and every member of the Detroit Police Department to fulfill their duties as a law enforcement officer and at the end of their shift return home to their loved ones.



Members of DPD wear body armor to protect themselves so they can return home safely.



It’s a shameful post and apparently, unprovoked.



We are extremely thankful for the overwhelming response and support we receive from the community.



We’ve attempted to reach out to the shop’s owner in hopes of having a thoughtful conversation.“

Mahoney says he spoke to someone from the Detroit Police Department over the phone and is hoping to have that productive conversation, but added he still stands by his post.

“I am vehemently against the heavy tactical gear and I want to be apart of the conversation that minimizes that," Mahoney said. “It's just the uniform, it's the kevlar, it’s that dress. We ask that after the shift, please come by.”

Meanwhile, loyal customers say they’re mixed on the issue. Some are upset, while others are in support of the business.

“I don't think it's as big of a deal as some people are making it,” customer Hana Berishha said. "It's not that they’re not serving police officers, it’s just people coming up in full body armor might be intimidating to others.”

"I don't agree with that," customer Norma Powell said after seeing the post. "They (police) should be able to have the same rights we do. They just want ice cream just like we do.”