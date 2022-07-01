ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireworks legal in Ohio July 1; Miami Valley cities to enforce fireworks bans

By Allison Gens
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just in time for the Fourth of July, Ohio’s new fireworks law goes into effect Friday. However, not all local governments in the Miami Valley will allow people to shoot off fireworks this weekend.

The Dayton Police Department responds to a lot of fireworks calls around holidays like the Fourth of July.

“Fireworks are kind of ubiquitous on certain holidays,” Major Jason Hall said. “We do respond to a lot of calls. Some of the call information, if you look back as recently as 2020, our call volume went through the roof of fireworks, an increase of over 1000%.”

Starting Friday, Ohio law allows people to shoot off commercial-grade fireworks around select holidays, including July 3, 4 and 5 and the weekends before and after.

Local municipalities can choose to opt-out and ban fireworks outright.

In the Miami Valley, Dayton, Kettering, Fairborn, Beavercreek, Oakwood, Springfield, Trotwood, Vandalia and Germantown have all banned private use of fireworks.

“When you have an urban area and you have people living in close proximity to each other, using these devices can create a lot of different problems, even on the consumer grade, which would be, you know what, you could go to the store and buy,” Hall said.

Not following the rules can result in penalties.

Hall said in Dayton, the first offense comes with a citation, the second is a fourth degree misdemeanor.

Ohio law states if you’re shooting off fireworks intoxicated, or even just have access to alcohol, that’s a first degree misdemeanor with a fine or jail time.

Hall said DPD always has extra patrols for the Fourth, but he’s asking residents to follow the rules so they don’t receive a visit from police.

“Voluntary compliance is key,” Hall said. “We’re not there to ruin anybody’s good time, but people should know that the discharge of fireworks in the City of Dayton is a crime and they could receive a citation.”

Dayton’s fireworks ban does not include novelty fireworks like sparklers, smoke bombs and snaps.

If you live in a community that bans fireworks and still want to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, click here for a list of displays in the Miami Valley.

