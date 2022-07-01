ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, VA

Voice for next generation: 11-year old aspiring Amherst broadcaster, Melanie Newman inspire each other

By Jermaine Ferrell
 4 days ago

AMHERST, Va. (WFXR) — As youngsters, we always talk about what we want to do when grow up. For 11-year old Ellee Dowdy of Amherst, she already knows what she wants to do in her future.

Dowdy wants to be a sports play-by-play broadcaster. More specifically, she wants to call games for Major League Baseball, which is her favorite sport.

“I used to watch the games with my dad and I was really interested and I was, like, ‘I really want to do that,’ and they signed me up to play,” said Dowdy.

Dowdy also has fun calling Amherst County softball games, adding her own little sauce by giving the players nicknames.

“The girls always want me to do it, and the girls tell me what to say and not to say it, but I never really do what they tell me to do,” said Dowdy.

Dowdy is a big Baltimore Orioles fan, but she’s also a huge fan of Orioles broadcaster Melanie Newman. Dowdy looks up to Newman, supporting her near and far with a cool sign she made for the broadcaster when she visited Camden Yards.

“It was very exciting that she saw it because we first thought, like, somebody told us that Melanie wasn’t there that day, so we were, like, ‘aw dang it,’ because I had made that sign and she wasn’t going to be there and on the other side of it, I made it for Trey Mancini. And then, somebody got her attention and she got to see the sign I made and she gave a gesture like this,” Dowdy recalled as she held her hands in the shape of a heart.

Recently, Dowdy got a chance to meet her idol at an Orioles game. The 11-year-old spent time in the booth with Newman calling parts of the game.

Dowdy and Newman continue to inspire each other, with Newman making ‘her-story’ and Dowdy looking to follow in her idols footsteps.

“She’s always been an inspiration for me, and to know that I’m an inspiration for her, it’s really incredible,” said Dowdy.

“It’s that fraternity of women that just makes this what it is and makes it capable for me to keep going, when there were days I didn’t even feel like I had that in me and they reminded me we do this for each other,” said Newman

“It makes me feel that anything’s possible and dreams can come true,” Dowdy added.

According to the Amherst girl, she stays in contact with Newman on a daily basis through social media.

With Newman blazing a trail for so many young women and girls, Dowdy says she hopes to become a baseball play-by-play announcer once she stops playing softball.

