Louisville, KY

Louisville tabs 11 hits in 6-2 win over Toledo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LAPz_0gRZxrMX00

The Louisville Bats overcame an early two-run deficit and pounded 11 hits in defeating the Toledo Mud Hens 6-2 on Thursday at Fifth Third Field.

Alejo Lopez, Juniel Querecuto, and Stuart Fairchild registered two hits apiece, which equaled the total number of hits by Toledo’s lineup.

Toledo (39-34) gained an early lead on Zack Short’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning off Louisville starter Randy Wynne (2-9). The Mud Hens grabbed another run in the same fashion, as Brendon Davis led off the second inning with a homer.

But, Louisville (28-46) recovered for a three-run third inning to gather a 3-2 lead. Jose Barrero drove in two with a single and stole second base, and Lopez, the next batter, brought in Barrero with his own single.

Louisville padded its lead in the seventh, as Fairchild connected for a two-run homer. Taylor Motter had an RBI single in the eighth to give the Bats their sixth run.

Mud Hens starter Drew Hutchison (1-1) took the loss in his first start in Toledo since May 19. He was designated for assignment on June 20 and re-signed with the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Hutchison allowed three runs on five hits in four innings while striking out six and walking none.

Angel De Jesus pitched a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout for Toledo. Kerry Carpenter recorded his eighth hit in his fifth game as a Mud Hen. He is batting .500 (8-for-16) with a homer, a double, and four RBIs since his call-up on Saturday.

Tyler Naquin went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his first game on a rehab assignment with Louisville. Naquin, a former Cleveland first-round draft pick and an outfielder during its World Series run in 2016, has been on the injured list since June 1 with a left quad strain. He was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning on Thursday.

The Mud Hens and Bats will resume their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

