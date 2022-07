UTA athletics announced Clay Van Hook as the seventh head coach of their baseball program Friday. “The future of UTA athletics with new leadership and venturing into a new conference is a tremendous opportunity for our baseball program,” Van Hook said in a UTA press release. “I can’t wait to work with the community of Arlington, the staff and faculty at UTA and our incredible fan base and alumni in the near future. Go Mavs!”

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO