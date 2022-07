SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two separate incidents led to the arrest of a man from Seneca on multiple charges. Deputies said Wade Allan Dickinson, 66, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 12:57 p.m. Tuesday. Dickinson has been charged with use of a vehicle without permission, first-degree burglary, petit larceny, grand larceny, and malicious injury to property. At this time, Dickinson remains in jail on a combined $137,125.00 surety bond.

