ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turtle Creek, PA

Turtle Creek man facing over 30 felony charges in connection with child pornography case

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlpM0_0gRZANZY00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — 7000 photos. 600 videos. All of them child pornography.

The photos and videos are just some of the disturbing items investigators with the attorney general’s office said they discovered on 57-year-old Richard Montgomery’s computer and hard drive.

Montgomery faces over 30 felony charges, many of which are child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, back in December, investigators located a file-sharing network that had child porn available for public download. The IP address of the computer sharing the information was traced to Montgomery and his Turtle Creek home.

Montgomery was home when investigators served a search warrant and arrested him back in April. Several electronic devices were taken from the property.

Court paperwork explained he told investigators he looks for female children — girls between the ages of 8 and 10.

On Thursday, Montgomery’s neighbors were disgusted by the allegations, saying what was happening behind closed doors was far too close to their little ones.

“I have an 11-year-old and 9-year-old and a 4-year-old,” one neighbor said. “So that blows my mind, and it’s literally right there. It’s mind-blowing that that really happened.”

Montgomery was released on a non-monetary bail and will be formally arraigned in August.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman arrested after stabbing in Blairsville Borough

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a stabbing in Blairsville early Sunday morning. According to a news release, Blairsville police responded to West Market Street for a stabbing. According to police, the victim was life flighted to UPMC Presbyterian for stab wounds to his abdomen. According...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Turtle Creek, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Felony Charges#Violent Crime#Ip#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 people shot on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that happened on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:40 a.m. for shots fired. When they arrived on the scene in the 3200 block of East Carson Street, they found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn Township family loses everything in house fire

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors living in Blackthorne Estates in Penn Township are feeling uneasy after watching their neighbor’s home get destroyed by flames and smoke over the weekend. This is the second time a house has been destroyed by fire in this neighborhood, in under a year.
PENN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 local gas stations will lower prices to $2.38/gallon on July 5

PITTSBURGH — Two local gas stations will lower prices for regular gasoline to $2.38/gallon, the national average in 2021, on July 5. According to a release from Americans for Prosperity in Pennsylvania (AFP-PA), the grassroots group is taking over the Sunoco gas station in Latrobe and Joey’s On The Edge in Export to save drivers some pain at the pump.
LATROBE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
115K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy