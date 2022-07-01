Turtle Creek man facing over 30 felony charges in connection with child pornography case

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — 7000 photos. 600 videos. All of them child pornography.

The photos and videos are just some of the disturbing items investigators with the attorney general’s office said they discovered on 57-year-old Richard Montgomery’s computer and hard drive.

Montgomery faces over 30 felony charges, many of which are child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, back in December, investigators located a file-sharing network that had child porn available for public download. The IP address of the computer sharing the information was traced to Montgomery and his Turtle Creek home.

Montgomery was home when investigators served a search warrant and arrested him back in April. Several electronic devices were taken from the property.

Court paperwork explained he told investigators he looks for female children — girls between the ages of 8 and 10.

On Thursday, Montgomery’s neighbors were disgusted by the allegations, saying what was happening behind closed doors was far too close to their little ones.

“I have an 11-year-old and 9-year-old and a 4-year-old,” one neighbor said. “So that blows my mind, and it’s literally right there. It’s mind-blowing that that really happened.”

Montgomery was released on a non-monetary bail and will be formally arraigned in August.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group