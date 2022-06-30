ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific, MO

Post 320 Seniors complete sweep

By Arron Hustead husteada@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 4 days ago

The Pacific Post 320 Seniors had more breathing room in the second game Friday. Post 320 (5-7) picked up a 9-2 victory over St. Charles Post 312 (1-15), to wrap up a doubleheader sweep at Pacific High School. Pacific went down to the final at-bat to win the opening...

