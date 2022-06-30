Post 320 Seniors complete sweep

After knowing each other for years, Emily (nee Scheible) and Rick Tobben found themselves alone in a booth at Applebee’s. “It was a half-day at school and we were supposed to go with a group of friends to Applebee’s for lunch. We get there and everyone else suddenly had to cancel their plans, so it was just the two of us for lunch,” said Emily, who said she first met her now-husband as a kindergarten student at Campbellton Elementary. She later transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School, but their paths crossed again at Washington High School.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO