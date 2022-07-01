Pro-choice group rally in Rockland County

A pro-choice group held a protest rally Rockland County on Thursday

The group hopes to get congressional candidate and state Assemblyman Mike Lawler to speak out on his position when it comes to reproductive rights.

In a statement to News 12, Assemblyman Lawler says "Abortion isn't going anywhere in New York. It's been legal in this state since 1970 — three years before Roe v. Wade — and an even more permissive abortion law was controversially passed here in 2019.Like it or not, this is a non-issue in this state, and anyone suggesting otherwise is simply playing politics."

Lawler is going up against Democrat Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.