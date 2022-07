MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Monday this year and the holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments.Here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward.Federal offices: Closed.County offices: Closed.County courts: Closed.Public schools: Closed.Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.Post offices: ClosedPublic libraries: Closed.Stock markets: Closed.Post offices: Closed (only Express Mail will be delivered).County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.Public libraries: Closed.Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.Tri-Rail will operate a weekend schedule.Broward and Miami-Dade Transit will operate on a Sunday bus schedule.Malls and grocery stores will be open - individual store hours may vary.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO