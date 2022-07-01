ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Miami on June 30th: Updates from Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Gardens

Attention Residents: Please be advised of the upcoming Development Services Department System Maintenance.City of Miami Gardens

City of Miami Gardens

Miami-Dade Parks

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Miami-Dade Police

Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.

Click10.com

Stolen car found underwater in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle was found submerged in a Miami-Dade County canal. Officers were alerted to the vehicle in the Kendale Lakes neighborhood on Sunday, near Southwest 56th Street and 127th Avenue. According to police, the vehicle had previously been reported stolen.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Cars Broken Into Outside Several Miami-Dade Neighborhoods

Residents in several neighborhoods in Miami-Dade County said their cars were vandalized this weekend and now police are searching for those who are responsible. Wester Theodore said he was getting ready to drop his mother off at work when he realized his family’s car had been broken into outside his North Miami Beach home.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Multiple cars broken into inside Pembroke Park housing development

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Several vehicles were found broken into by their owners on Monday morning in Pembroke Park. Additionally, officers are also investigating a similar series of crimes not far away. Surveying broken glass strewn across a housing development’s parking lot is not the way anyone wants to...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Fourth of July celebrations kick off throughout South Florida

(WSVN) - As the country celebrates Independence Day, several Fourth of July festivities are kicking off throughout South Florida. At Key Biscayne, large crowds of people were seen as a parade took place. The parade started at 11 a.m Monday and is the 63rd year that they’ve hosted this display....
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
CBS Miami

July 4th fireworks at Bayfront Park is a family tradition for some

MIAMI - Mother Nature delivered a pleasant surprise for July 4th, beautiful weather for afternoon barbecues and dry skies for the traditional fireworks displays. At Miami's Bayfront Park, the crowd built throughout the day in anticipation of the nighttime show. Celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami is a tradition for some of the families at the park. "We came down here just to see the fireworks because normally that's something that we do every year, we leave from Orlando to come to Miami just to enjoy the nice weather and everything," said Martin Campbell, who drove down with...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

10-Year-Old Struck by SUV in Miami Gardens While Riding Bicycle

A 10-year-old child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Miami Gardens on Saturday, according to officials. The incident occurred at the intersection of Northwest 47th Avenue and Northwest 191st Street at approximately 12:23 p.m. on Saturday. The Miami-Dade Police Department reports that the child was airlifted to...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Police Searching for Mom, Young Son Missing From Miami Since Friday

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing mother and her young son who have not been seen since last Friday. Officials said 27-year-old Maria Enriquez and three-year-old David Masis were last seem in the Flagami neighborhood around 7 p.m. Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police looking for missing, endangered 64-year-old

MIAMI – Miami police are looking for a missing, endangered 64-year-old man who was last seen in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood, the agency said overnight Saturday. Frederic Risseau, described as 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, was last seen on June 25 wearing a brown plaid shirt and grey shorts.
MIAMI, FL
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade conducting sweeps of fireworks vendors ahead of July 4th holiday

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will be conducting safety sweeps at fireworks vendors across the county ahead of July 4th to ensure illegal fireworks are not sold. July 4th is one of three state-approved holidays where Floridians are allowed to use certain fireworks that can explode or become airborne. However, not all fireworks under that umbrella are legal to use on Independence Day. So Miami-Dade Fire officials suggest only purchasing fireworks from licensed vendors to make sure what you purchase is legal. They also recommend checking the packaging before you buy, as well as the expiration date. "Violations would be anywhere from broken packages, to fireworks that are expired, old, or they just look frail, not suitable for the public," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue safety specialist Ozzy Norat. Another rule of thumb is to always read the directions, even when using fireworks you are familiar with. "You know you look at this, and you're like 'oh, this is for kids, it's safe'. It is safe, and it's designed for kids, but it's still highly recommended to read the directions and follow them. As long as you do that, you're going to be safe," said Chris Pouridas, owner of Champion Fireworks.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Traffic fatality causes road closure in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A fatal traffic incident in Lauderhill was under investigation on Monday causing road closures and the city’s police department was advising drivers to avoid the area. The incident happened in the 3800 block of West Sunrise Boulevard just before 3 p.m.. No further details were...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Cities Holding Events Monday to Celebrate July 4th Holiday

Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a deadly stabbing. It happened Sunday morning near the intersection Southeast Sixth Street and Third Avenue in Dania Bach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area at approximately 11:38 a.m. and found a man who...
DANIA BEACH, FL
