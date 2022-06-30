ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MBTA GM Steve Poftak: "If I thought my departure would make the T safe, I would do it."

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS News
 3 days ago

BOSTON -- With criticism of the MBTA mounting after a series of service issues and the recent death of a Red Line passenger, the T's General Manager Steve Poftak defended the job he was doing while at a ground-breaking event Thursday for a new commuter rail station. "If I...

www.cbsnews.com



 

whdh.com

New MBTA fare changes take effect July 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - A previously announced slate of MBTA fare changes are in effect as of July 1. A 1-day LinkPass has been reduced from its former price of $12.75 to $11. The pass offers unlimited rides on buses and subways. The MBTA is also offering a new 7-day LinkPass for reduced-fare riders. Those riders will have access to monthly passes for all modes of transit, including the Commuter Rail, Express Bus, and ferry. The T now also allows two free transfers on buses and subways instead of one. A 5-day LinkPass on the Commuter Rail has also been made permanent.
Boston

What to know about flight delays, cancellations at Logan Airport

Keep up with the latest news about flights in and out of Boston. Airline cancellations and delays have plagued Logan International Airport and airports nationwide this season as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues. Here’s the latest locally relevant information on the situation at Boston’s Logan International Airport. (This...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
whdh.com

Police investigating after car collides with pole in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car collided with a pole in Boston overnight. The collision with the pole in the Mass and Cass area caved in the car’s hood, cracked the windshield and caused the passenger-side airbag to be deployed. It is not currently known if...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'I would take it': Boston travelers react to Delta's $10K offer to passengers on overbooked flight

BOSTON — Amid growing concerns about travel delays and cancellations during Fourth of July weekend comes word of a jaw-dropping offer from one U.S. airline. Last week, a Delta Air Lines flight from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, was overbooked. In order to resolve the issue, Delta reportedly offered passengers on that flight $10,000 each to get bumped to a different flight.
BOSTON, MA
FireRescue1

Mass. FD released from 1970s-era diverse hiring consent decree

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Springfield Fire Department and Brockton Police Departments have been released from a nearly half-a-century-old consent decree that prioritizes the hiring of Black and Hispanic candidates in Massachusetts police and fire departments. U.S. District Court Judge Patti. B. Saris released the two departments from the state-mandated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.

#Mbta#Gm#Red Line#Commuter Rail
WCVB

Massachusetts river levels show scope of drought

NORWOOD, Mass. — With his rubber boots on, Ian Cooke wades out into the middle of the Neponset River in Norwood to show just how low the water has dropped. Cooke, with the Neponset Watershed Association, says says conditions are not as bad as the drought of 2016 when the Neponset River nearly ran dry, but we could soon be in that situation.
NORWOOD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Leaders condemn white supremacist march through Boston

BOSTON — City officials are speaking out after a white supremacist group marched through Boston on Saturday. Dozens of members could be seen marching in time with a snare drum along the Freedom Trail and in downtown Boston. They were dressed in khaki pants, navy shirts, white neck gaiters, sunglasses and baseball caps.
CBS Boston

Man stabbed in Boston Common; witness films suspect on bike

BOSTON – Police are investigating a stabbing in the Boston Common Saturday afternoon during the busy holiday weekend. Boston Police said a man was stabbed just after 3 p.m. Witnesses told WBZ-TV they saw a group of people gathered near the Boylston MBTA Station when two men started fighting. "I glanced over again I saw the guy that walked over to his bike to leave, and I glanced over at the other guy, and I see red all over his arms," said witness Don Saarela. "So I knew this wasn't good." Saarela said he pulled out his phone to record one of the...
BOSTON, MA
bostonusa.com

Top 10 Things to do This Summer in Boston

As a city surrounded by water and known for its seafood, Boston is the place to be this summer. Whether you’re a local pretending to be a tourist in your own city, or a visitor looking for an iconic New England Summer, we’ve rounded up the top 10 things to do this season in Greater Boston.
BOSTON, MA
bostonusa.com

Best Beaches in and Around Boston

It’s summertime in the Greater Boston area. One of the great things about Boston is its perfect combination of city and water – creating the best New England summer location. Check out some of the best beaches in and around Boston, open to locals and visitors. Revere Beach,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA

