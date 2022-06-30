ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Quapaw Nation calls ruling an affront

By David Arnett
tulsatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quapaw Nation late Wednesday evening responded to the Supreme Court of the United State’s ruling in Oklahoma v. Castro Huerta. The case presented a jurisdictional question about whether the federal government has exclusive jurisdiction to prosecute certain major crimes in Indian Country or whether the federal government and the state...

www.tulsatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Supreme Court Rules That States Can Prosecute Non-Native Americans Who Commit Crimes on Tribal Land

A divided Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that states now have the authority to prosecute crimes committed by non-Natives on tribal land when the victim is Native American. The high court's 5-4 decision follows a plead by Oklahoma lawmakers, led by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, to revisit a landmark verdict in 2020 which saw SCOTUS side with Indigenous sovereignty and reserved the right to prosecute these crimes to federal and tribal officials.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Reason.com

SCOTUS Vacates 4 Decisions Upholding Gun Control Laws Whose Constitutionality Now Looks Doubtful

The Supreme Court yesterday vacated four appeals court decisions upholding gun control laws, remanding the cases for reconsideration in light of its decision last week in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The remanded cases involve Hawaii's restrictions on carrying guns for self-defense, California's 10-round magazine limit, a similar New Jersey law, and Maryland's "assault weapon" ban.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Missouri State
City
Choctaw, OK
City
Kansas, OK
City
Quapaw, OK
City
Seminole, OK
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
NPR

Supreme Court hands defeat to Native American Tribes in Oklahoma

Three years ago, Native Americans in Oklahoma rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled that the eastern half of Oklahoma is on tribal land, and that the state could not bring criminal prosecutions for crimes on Indian land without the consent of the Indian tribes. But on Wednesday, the court narrowed that decision, prompting an angry dissent from Justice Neil Gorsuch, the author of the 2019 decision, and an ardent proponent of Indian rights.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

A striking number from a new poll on guns

As Congress considers, again, the possibility of moving a package of gun control reforms, a number from a new CBS News/YouGov poll jumped out at me as evidence of why solving America's gun violence problem is so hard.
UNIONDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Federal Court#Bureau Of Indian Affairs#Politics Federal#Quapaw Nation#The Supreme Court#Scotus#State#Non Indians
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Send Assault Weapon, Magazine Bans Back to Lower Courts

Lower courts to reconsider in light of ruling in New York gun case. Courts should look only the constitutional text, history when considering gun laws. Several challenges to state gun laws were sent back to lower courts in light of the US Supreme Court’s landmark Second Amendment ruling limiting restrictions on firearm possession outside the home.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

SCOTUS Rules Oklahoma Can Prosecute Crimes on Native Lands

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to Native American sovereignty on Wednesday by ruling that Oklahoma authorities can prosecute crimes committed against Native Americans on Native lands if the perpetrator is non-Native. The Wednesday ruling rolled back a 2020 ruling that prohibited the state from prosecuting crimes on Native lands that were committed by Native Americans, the Associated Press reports. After that ruling, a state court interpreted it to mean Oklahoma authorities could not get involved in any crimes involving a Native American suspect or victim. This meant only federal officials could pursue such cases, a task they admitted they were ill-equipped to handle. The case involved a non-Native American man accused of malnourishing his disabled Native American stepdaughter, which a state court threw out due to the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision. This latest ruling covers the reservations of many tribes in Oklahoma, including the Muscogee, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw and Seminole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Supreme Court takes up new bombshell elections case

The United States Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it will consider a case that could dramatically change how federal elections are conducted by reviewing the “independent state legislature” theory, which would give state legislatures the authority to set rules for federal elections even if those rules violated state constitutions or helped facilitate partisan gerrymandering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
freightwaves.com

Supreme Court rejects California Trucking Association’s appeal

AB5 is now set to go into effect in the California trucking sector, as the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied review of the appeal that represented the California Trucking Association’s last-ditch effort to keep the independent contractor law away from its operations. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
puneet

Biden Signs Safety Bill 2 Days After US Landmark Gun Rights Law

What is the landmark decision issued by the US SC on gun rights?. In over ten years of the gun debate, the United States Supreme Court (US SC) overruled a New York law on the 23rd of June, 2022, and allowed citizens unrestricted access to carry and own a gun. This decision by the US SC puts in jeopardy similar judgements and regulations in the states of New Jersey and California since now more sections of the population will be able to legally carry guns with them. It means that gun rights will expand in the midst of a burning national debate over this issue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy