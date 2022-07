A “feisty little” kitten is safe after being rescued by a traffic officer from the central reservation of a motorway.National Highways’ Gavin Buffam spotted the tiny black feline between junctions six and seven on the M18 northbound near Doncaster on Saturday, and managed to “scoop” it up.Mr Buffam said concerned members of the public had called in during the day and he had been on the look out for the kitten.1 little kitten safely rescued from the #M18. Thankyou to everyone who reported this to @syptweet and to ourselves. pic.twitter.com/UpjFGLYwIg— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) July 2, 2022Traffic on the road...

