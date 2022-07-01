ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Harris County judge suspended for alleged unlawful arrest of former TV journalist

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZkvj_0gRYKINE00

Harris County Criminal Court at Law Judge Darrell Jordan was suspended on Thursday without pay, just days after his indictment for official oppression.

Jordan was indicted on the misdemeanor charge nearly two years after he allegedly unlawfully arrested former ABC13 Investigative Reporter Wayne Dolcefino in contempt of court. Dolcefino was sentenced to three days in jail for contempt after trying to question the judge while Jordan says the court was in session.

SEE ALSO: Harris County judge accused of unlawfully arresting former TV journalist

Undercover video of the confrontation, provided by Dolcefino, shows he and the judge exchanged greetings, but as the pleasantries turned to questions, the judge told Dolcefino he couldn't talk.

Wayne Dolcefino released hidden camera video of his confrontation with Judge Jordan in June 2020.

As questions continued, the judge warned Dolcefino to leave and then held him in contempt, jailing him for hours before a hearing at which Dolcefino was sent to the Harris County Jail for Direct Contempt. In addition to the three days in jail, Dolcefino was also given six months of probation and a $500 fine.

The indictment says the judge wrongfully held and punished Dolcefino without a hearing.

"The record is clear," Dolcefino told reporters Tuesday afternoon, "if I did not have a hidden camera on me that day, Judge Jordan would not have been indicted. No one would've been able to sort of argue about the violation of my rights that day within three hours I was convicted of this offense and thrown in jail and then put on probation."

If the case is dismissed or if judge Jordan is found not guilty, he will be reinstated.

Comments / 12

Cheryle Thomas
3d ago

When the judge REPEATEDLY advised you that he cannot talk about a situation that could be an infringement on some other case later, why would you continue to stay there and argue??? You had a CHOICE to leave or stay. Now bcuz you decided to pursue the matter, you call yourself a victim for being held in contempt. You can't defy the law and then use it to justify yourself. Also, if that had been a Republican judge, he/she wouldn't have given you 2 seconds before throwing you in jail after they had asked you the FIRST time to leave.YOU got what you RIGHTFULLY deserve.

Reply
5
Katie Jeter
3d ago

having a camera in a court room is illegal so why isn't he being indicted on that? this judge has him now

Reply(4)
4
Related
Click2Houston.com

ICE Houston removes unlawfully present Salvadoran fugitive wanted for extortion

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive Friday wanted for extortion in El Salvador. Juan Carlos Saravia Climaco, a 35-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national, was flown from Alexandria, Louisiana, to the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International...
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

Male Tazed, In Custody After Breaking Into Charterwood Home

A male is in custody after breaking into a home in the Charterwood subdivision. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrived and found forced entry to the home. The deputy found a male inside the home. The male suspect is in custody after being tazed. No threat to public. ——————...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#County Jail#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Local
cw39.com

Hearing for Walmart shooting suspect ends with DA reprimand, gag order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns. Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim...
EL PASO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police respond to disturbance call at HPD Chief Troy Finner’s residence

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirmed that there was a disturbance at the home of Chief Troy Finner on Saturday which led to authorities being called. Details surrounding the disturbance were limited, but in an HPD statement on social media, the department said the disagreement that occured between family members was about the Chief’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Site of suspected drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old has history of violence, data shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drive-by shooting early Sunday at a north Houston intersection killed a 5-year-old child and put an 8-year-old in the hospital. Police told ABC13 on Monday that they are looking for a silver four-door sedan and two suspects who they say opened fire on a street in an intersection where investigators find themselves working crime scenes far too often.
HOUSTON, TX
sandiegocountynews.com

Corrections officer, inmate charged in bribery scheme

San Diego, CA–A corrections officer at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, was indicted by a federal grand jury for accepting thousands of dollars in cash bribes from an inmate to smuggle dental molds, jewelry, and other contraband into the prison, including an expensive bejeweled “grill” for the inmate’s mouth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cw39.com

HCSO: Man found shot to death in possible robbery

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death and authorities are searching for clues in the killing, believing that he was killed as part of a robbery. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 18100 block of Keith Harrow Boulevard in northwest Houston around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning. They found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, parked in the parking lot of a dry cleaners store.
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Houston Man Accused Of Leaving Baby At Bar

A Southeast Texas 22-year-old is being held on 140-thousand dollars total bond on claims he left a baby at a bar. Houston police say Derrick Johnson Jr. handed the four-month-old to a stranger and walked on Wednesday. Police say Johnson promised violence against his mother and the baby’s mom. He’s...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy