Second Treatise of Government: Chapter XI

War is the worst human invention that ruins lives and leaves unhealed wounds for many generations. The wars of the past Millennium had at least some honesty in them in the way that they were declared, and it was clear who was against whom. However, modern-day warfare is different. The informational war is a huge portion of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, with a lot of fake news that manipulates public opinion. The government of Russia has deployed entire networks of TV channels that target Western audiences, and now they are heavily utilizing them to change the world's opinion about Ukraine, make false claims about it, and convince that Russia is not killing people but "saving them."

ENGINEERING ・ 1 DAY AGO