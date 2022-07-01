ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Essays of Adam Smith: Part III, Chapter I

IN the two foregoing parts of this discourse, I have chiefly considered the origin and foundation of our judgments concerning the sentiments and conduct of others. I come now to consider more particularly the origin of those concerning our own. The Essays of Adam Smith, by Adam Smith is...

HackerNoon

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XLI

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer. About @twain. Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Brainwashed: A New History of Thought Control by Daniel Pick review

At the end of the Korean war in 1953, 21 American former prisoners of war chose to settle in the People’s Republic of China rather than return to the Land of the Free. The US government reacted with astonished horror at the way that these unfortunate dupes had been “brainwashed” – a term adapted by western journalists just three years earlier from the original Chinese – by their jailers. It had entirely missed the point that each man had arrived at a considered, individual, decision about why his life might be nicer under Mao than Eisenhower.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hackernoon.com

Second Treatise of Government: Chapter XV

Sect. 169. THOUGH I have had occasion to speak of these separately before, yet the great mistakes of late about government, having, as I suppose, arisen from confounding these distinct powers one with another, it may not, perhaps, be amiss to consider them here together. Sect. 170. First, then, Paternal or parental power is nothing but that which parents have over their children, to govern them for the children’s good, till they come to the use of reason, or a state of knowledge, wherein they may be supposed capable to understand that rule, whether it be the law of nature, or the municipal law of their country, they are to govern themselves by: capable, I say, to know it, as well as several others, who live as freemen under that law. The affection and tenderness which God hath planted in the breast of parents towards their children, makes it evident, that this is not intended to be a severe arbitrary government, but only for the help, instruction, and preservation of their offspring. But happen it as it will, there is, as I have proved, no reason why it should be thought to extend to life and death, at any time, over their children, more than over any body else; neither can there be any pretence why this parental power should keep the child, when grown to a man, in subjection to the will of his parents, any farther than having received life and education from his parents, obliges him to respect, honour, gratitude, assistance and support, all his life, to both father and mother. And thus, ’tis true, the paternal is a natural government, but not at all extending itself to the ends and jurisdictions of that which is political. The power of the father doth not reach at all to the property of the child, which is only in his own disposing.
RELIGION
State
Illinois State
Vice

Redditors Revived an Obscure Cult That Believes a 'Mass Harvesting of Souls’ Is Imminent

Motherboard explores UFOs, UFO culture, and the paranormal. UFO watchers are convinced the world is closer than ever to official disclosure of alien contact, thanks to unprecedented acknowledgement from the U.S. military that something spooky is going on. But according to a growing group of Redditors, we’ve made extraterrestrial contact already, way back in the 1980s during a series of “trance channeling” sessions in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Washington Examiner

Stop whining, people — you live in history’s greatest nation

On this Independence Day , a Gallup poll found a record-low 38% of respondents feel “extremely proud” to be American . Forgive me for wanting to grab the other 62% by their lapels and scream, “What is wrong with you people?!” — with, perhaps, a few expletives as well.
POLITICS
Person
Adam Smith
Fox News

Revisiting a Conversation with Os Guinness: America’s Identity of 1776 Rests on God’s Law at Sinai, Woke Ideology on the Revolution of 1789 France

America is 245 years old! Happy Birthday! We’ve come a long way and become a great nation and a great power. But with great power comes great responsibility. And America could be at a defining moment in history. According to historian Os Guinness, all our struggles and founding documents have as their fuel the covenant the Israelites made with God at Mt. Sinai. Freedom comes from God. Not from man. The only true freedom in this world has as its author, The Almighty. The signers of the Declaration of Independence at the Second Continental Congress of July 4th, 1776 knew that. But today, many of our citizens of this Republic do not know that, or if they do, are trying to re-write history in their own image. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, historian and best-selling author Os Guinness talks about his new book, The Magna Carta of Humanity: Sinai’s Revolutionary Faith and The Future of Freedom. He makes the claim that today’s Woke ideology, various forms of Critical Theory, and the tearing down of historic statues is not part of our 1776 roots and the American war of Independence from Great Britian, but on the French Revolution, whose foundation is the Enlightenment and secularism. But Guinness goes a step further and says God’s Law is the only source of true freedom. Because the paradox of freedom is that it must be ordered, otherwise freedom begets anarchy. If there are no rules to follow, laws to obey, then freedom itself becomes an oppressive cudgel, morphing into a ‘will to power.’ Are we there yet? Listen and find out. (This episode previously aired on July 4, 2021)
RELIGION
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 26

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XXVI.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations: Book IV, Chapter IV.

Merchants and manufacturers are not contented with the monopoly of the home market, but desire likewise the most extensive foreign sale for their goods. Their country has no jurisdiction in foreign nations, and therefore can seldom procure them any monopoly there. They are generally obliged, therefore, to content themselves with petitioning for certain encouragements to exportation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Part Iii
Mental_Floss

5 Misconceptions About the Maya Civilization

If you have a hard time telling your Maya from your Aztecs, are unsure of the fate of this once-thriving civilization, or just have questions about that whole end-of-the-world-prediction business, we're here to dispel some popular myths about the Maya civilization, adapted from an episode of Misconceptions on YouTube. 1....
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs: A Christian Home

I have been writing these hymn commentaries for about seven years, now, and I have tried to present interesting and edifying illustrations, stories about the faith and struggles of the authors, or the importance of the hymns in church history. This hymn does none of that. This is the most difficult hymn commentary I have ever written.
RELIGION
Reason.com

Slippery Slope Counterarguments in History: Abraham Lincoln

[In 1863, Clement Vallandigham—a prominent Democratic politician and former Congressman—was arrested for making an anti-Civil-War speech, and tried before a military court on the charge of: "Publicly expressing, in violation of General Orders No. 38 … sympathy for those in arms against the Government of the United States, and declaring disloyal sentiments and opinions, with the object and purpose of weakening the power of the Government in its efforts to suppress an unlawful rebellion." Lincoln defended the arrest in part on the grounds that such measures during wartime were so obviously unpleasant to the general public as to be self-limiting, and to resist slippage:]
POLITICS
psychologytoday.com

The Puritans Are Back: Did They Ever Leave?

We may be experiencing the most profound Puritan revival in our history. Puritan culture influences contemporary behavior and beliefs when we see book bannings and an assault on the separation of church and state. The poor and homeless are often victims of Puritan revivals. Women are especially vulnerable during Puritan...
RELIGION
TheConversationAU

Karl Marx: his philosophy explained

In 1845, Karl Marx declared: “philosophers have only interpreted the world in various ways; the point is to change it”. Change it he did. Political movements representing masses of new industrial workers, many inspired by his thought, reshaped the world in the 19th and 20th centuries through revolution and reform. His work influenced unions, labour parties and social democratic parties, and helped spark revolution via communist parties in Europe and beyond. Around the world, “Marxist” governments were formed, who claimed to be committed to his principles, and who upheld dogmatic versions of his thought as part of their official doctrine. Marx’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Our Christian foundation

The United States was founded on Christian principles. The “Embarkation of the Mayflower” is a massive painting in the capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C. It shows the Pilgrims gathered around an open Bible. Biblical principles guided the writing of the Mayflower Compact – the first governing document in our country. The Supreme Court rendered a unanimous decision in The Church of the Holy Trinity v. the United States in which the opinion declared that America is a “Christian Nation.” This does not mean it is the State religion or that other religions are not welcomed to be practiced.
WASHINGTON, DC
HackerNoon

Remembering and Honoring the Cybersecurity Pioneer John McAfee

HackerNoon has introduced many new great features, options, and improvements. One of them is ‘Notifications.’. It turns out that these notifications aren’t only supposed to keep you up-to-date with all things related to your new stories, but also to remind you about your old stories. That’s how I got this nostalgia notification.
TECHNOLOGY
