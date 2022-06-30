ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, MO

Route K in Adair County to Close for Culvert Replacements

By MoDOT
 4 days ago

HANNIBAL, MO – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on Route K in Adair County. See below for additional information. Route K- July 5-7, the road will be closed at Missouri Route 6 to Missouri Route 11 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Route K-...

KMZU

New lawsuits filed for passengers and crew in Amtrak collision

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two additional lawsuits are filed by a St. Louis law firm today on behalf of four passengers and two Amtrak crew members involved in the railway collision on Monday. The plaintiffs are represented by Schlicter Bogard & Denton. The suit alleges that Burlington Northern Santa...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMZU

Go-cart accident leaves driver badly hurt

An accident Saturday night caused serious injuries for the driver of a go-cart on private property. Troopers in Macon County say the driver, 19 year old Jasmine Cortes-Wright, made a left turn, causing the vehicle to overturn three miles northeast of Atlanta. Cortes-Wright was ejected with serious injuries. She received transportation by air to University Hospital.
MACON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Wayne Leslie Wahlbrink

Wayne Leslie Wahlbrink, 89, of Brookfield, MO, died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. Wayne was born August 23, 1932 in rural Brunswick, MO, the son of Leslie and DeEsta (Rimmer) Wahlbrink. He married Alma Evelyn Wilhoit on December 21, 1956 in Richmond, MO, and she preceded him in death on December 25, 2015.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMZU

Moberly PD locate woman taken against her will, arrest suspect

MOBERLY, Mo. – A suspect is taken into custody after eluding police Sunday. Officers received a report the 31-year-old male had possibly taken a female Moberly resident against her will, according to a statement released by Moberly Chief of police, Troy Link. During the pursuing investigation, law enforcement discovered there was a protection order in place between the two subjects, as well as warrants for the male subject’s arrest.
MOBERLY, MO
KMZU

Ronald Snyder

Brookfield resident, Ronald Snyder, 88, died Monday, June 27, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wedensday, July 6 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Visitation is 1 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial is in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMZU

Anna Elizabeth “Diddy” Lemming

Anna Elizabeth “Diddy” Lemming of Salisbury, MO, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Moberly Regional Medical Center. Anna was born on July 18, 1927, in Keytesville, MO, the daughter Carl and Emma Hall (Fleet) McCart. She was united in marriage to Warren Lemming on May 29, 1947, in Salisbury, MO. Anna worked at the Biltwell Clothing Factory in Salisbury for many years. She was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed working in her yard, flowers, word searches, playing solitaire, and spending time with her family. She is survived by two sisters, Lucille Billups and husband Gale of Salisbury, MO, Shirley Latamondeer of Salisbury, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren on January 21, 2008, two brothers, Lawrence and Homer McCart; four sisters, Irene Cracco, May Soto, Faye Still and Maude Mazzacavallo. A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:30 am at the East Lawn Memory Gardens in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Larry’s Warrior Foundation.
SALISBURY, MO

