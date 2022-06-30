ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

What’s on Guide to the Metaverse – July 1st – July 3rd, 2022

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thursday NFT fam! We hope you have all had a great week so far. It’s time to celebrate the weekend in NFT style. So, without further ado, below are this weekend’s metaverse NFT events highlights in Decentraland and Voxels. Mehak Jain Showcase in NFT World City....

Where to Watch and Stream Apollo 13 Free Online

Cast: Tom Hanks Bill Paxton Kevin Bacon Gary Sinise Ed Harris. The true story of technical troubles that scuttle the Apollo 13 lunar mission in 1970, risking the lives of astronaut Jim Lovell and his crew, with the failed journey turning into a thrilling saga of heroism. Drifting more than 200,000 miles from Earth, the astronauts work furiously with the ground crew to avert tragedy.
Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Coming on July 13

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2022 - Today, global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse announced that Genshin Impact Version 2.8, "Summer Fantasia," will be released on July 13, 2022. The Golden Apple Archipelago will greet Travelers again with brand-new areas, engaging stories, intriguing puzzles and treasures, and various island recreations. Meanwhile, Diluc and Fischl will sport fresh looks in their new outfits, while Kaedahara Kazuha and a bunch of old friends will be revisiting along with the new playable character Shikanoin Heizou.
July 4 TV listings: Full schedule revealed

JULY 4 is a federal holiday in the United States that commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Independence day is typically filled with cookouts, fireworks, and American celebrations. July 4 TV listings. Each year on July 4, there are popular events that are often televised. The Fourth of...
This is How Twitch Went Global

Established brands and startups around the world are discovering the power of live interactive video – from RushTix and Codices, to DeNA, BeLive, GoPro, and beyond. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms. At any given moment, more than 2.5 million viewers are tuned into Twitch, with the site averaging 31 million daily viewers. In 2021, more than 1.3 trillion minutes of live streamed video were watched on Twitch, a sizable bump from the more than 1 trillion minutes watched on the site in 2020 and 600 billion minutes watched in 2019. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms.
Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022

Amazon Prime Video is ringing in the month of July with a smorgasbord of new titles, from “House of Gucci” (previously available to purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video) to classic films like “Clueless,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Yentl.” Apart from the Lady Gaga-starring crime drama, which becomes available to stream on July 2, most other titles will join the platform on July 1.
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in July 2022

Netflix has unveiled its content lineup for July 2022, and it’s pretty strong. Highlights for the streamer include Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 on the first day of the month, followed by Resident Evil, Virgin River Season 4 and the latest seasons of broadcast television shows. Unfortunately, we’ll also have to say goodbye to some series, including several seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Chicago Med and 3o Rock.
