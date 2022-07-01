ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New post from QAnon targets Cassidy Hutchinson

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a new post, online conspiracy theorist QAnon targets former White...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 203

B W
3d ago

Q movement is another example of mental health issues we all are dealing with. Q movement and followers all need mental health help !

Reply(14)
164
Thomas Robinson
4d ago

COMING live... from a motel 6 in DALLAS, Texas.. were our heroschave been for over a year waiting diligently for the reincarnation of JFK and his son to appear and help trump reclaim the white house.

Reply(2)
117
Chuck Redford
3d ago

suprise suprise Sargent do little, the quack force is back at the falsification of reality. funny part most of the trumpets believe it all. well I got some seaside property in Arizona I'll sell at a good price.

Reply(1)
60
Related
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qanon
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

CNN's new boss Chris Licht plans to oust hosts who grew 'polarizing during the Trump era' - but will first give them a chance to mend their ways and become less partisan

CNN's new boss is cracking down on biased news reporting and has threatened to oust some of the network's top-paid talent, if they continue to push a liberal agenda. Network CEO Chris Licht, as part of his efforts to revamp the outlet, has been evaluating news personalities and programs that became polarizing during Donald Trump's presidency.
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
864M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy