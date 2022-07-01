ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach softball team headed to state championship, raising funds to help with expenses

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYprX_0gRXYZm600

A Long Beach softball team is heading to the state championship! But they need a little help getting there.

The Heartwell All-Stars Gold team has worked hard for this moment. And now their practice has paid off.

"I've been really wanting to actually make it to state, and it's finally happened, and I really want to win," said player Audrina Ramos.

Larry Leal is the coach. He said this group of 11- to 13-year-olds is destined for great things.

"They listen, they pay attention, work hard, no drama," said Leal. "They put in the extra hours, they put in the extra work. They're not in a hurry to get home and get on their phones, they just want to keep learning."

But there is more to this than hard work. League secretary Cristin Riley says the financial cost of going to the state championship might actually be the biggest hurdle.

"For a lot of these families it's quite an expense. The average girl, to go to the state championship, usually spends about $1,000 to $1,200 for the tournament fees," said Riley. "There's trading pins involved, the travel, the lodging, the food, just everything involved with it. It's really expensive, so we're trying to spread the word in the community for the community's help to get these kids where they need to be."

For the parents who watch these girls at every practice and every game, it's no surprise they've come this far.

"I don't think it's an accident. A lot of these girls are very skilled, and they really worked hard for it," said parent Leo Corrales.

"I'm very excited because my team has worked very hard to make it there. We've been practicing a lot and working our butts off to try and get there," said team captain Natalie Olmos.

The state championship in Lancaster runs from July 8 through July 10.

Donations to help the team financially can be made through a GoFundMe page established for the players.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
luxury-houses.net

This $24,995,000 World Class Home in Laguna Beach Sits on A Dramatic Promontory Setting with Premium Views Capture The Ocean and Beach

The Home in Laguna Beach is one of the world’s finest oceanfront estates features a circular drive, park-like grounds and a spacious courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 32 N La Senda Dr, Laguna Beach, California; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Andy Stavros (Phone: 949-290-0139) & Joshua Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#League
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: Best Places to visit in Pasadena, CA

“The San Gabriel Mountains back the city of Pasadena, approximately 10 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It's a city of history and beautiful weather, and perhaps best known for its January 1st Tournament of Roses, as well as the college football Rose Bowl. This esteemed collegiate event takes place at Rose Bowl Stadium and literally takes over the streets every year."
PASADENA, CA
PLANetizen

Long Beach Opens New Water Playground

About a week ago, the City of Long Beach opened its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” This inflatable water park is free and open to the public, and is configured in a figure-eight shape to connect multiple floating play structures that include features such as a springboard, bouncer, monkey bars and other elements to encourage water play.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Southern California juvenile white sharks are 'hanging out' near beaches but not concerned about humans: study

Juvenile white sharks are "hanging out" near beaches in Southern California but are not necessarily interested with humans, says the researcher of a study published in June. A group of researchers from California State University, Long Beach and the University of Minnesota published the study in June, and one of their findings is that juvenile white sharks tend to spend long amounts of time along Southern California coastal beaches because there is more food and fewer predators.
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Brett Mitchell died after a hit-and-run collision in Bellflower (Bellflower, CA)

32-year-old Brett Mitchell died after a hit-and-run collision in Bellflower (Bellflower, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, officials identified 32-year-old Brett Mitchell as the man who lost his life after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Bellflower. The fatal hit-and-run collision was reported at 8:49 p.m. Saturday on Woodruff Avenue at Alondra Boulevard [...]
BELLFLOWER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

$60 million Wild Rivers waterpark to hold soft opening July 10 in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. — After supply chain issues postponed its opening, Wild Rivers will make its highly anticipated debut in Irvine’s Great Park this weekend. The new $60 million rehashed waterpark will hold a soft opening Sunday, July 10, Wild Rivers officials wrote on social media. “As you know,...
IRVINE, CA
NBC San Diego

Teenager Shot Twice Outside Car Wash in Long Beach

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the upper and lower body Sunday in Long Beach. Her wounds were not considered life-threatening. She was last reported in stable condition, according to Long Beach police spokesman Brandon Fahey. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at about 11:45 a.m....
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

Volleyball star Jordyn Poulter’s Olympic gold medal found

ANAHEIM, Calif. — American Jordyn Poulter‘s stolen Tokyo Olympic gold medal has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday. Poulter, the Best Setter of the Tokyo Games, reported the medal stolen May 25 after she discovered her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
Long Beach Post

Man shot while riding bike in Central Long Beach, investigators say

A man was transported to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in Central Long Beach early this morning. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

UC tuition will be free for California Native students in fall

LOS ANGELES — All California Native students who attend a University of California school will receive free tuition starting in the fall. The $2.4 million plan is a way to help right historic wrongs against the first people who called America home. Rising UCLA sophomore Camryn Redmond believes the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy