2021 - 976. Lambert said he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic contributed heavily to the increase. "In 2020 there was less traffic on the road, but there were more instances of speeding because there was less traffic being on the road," he said. "There were also more instances of people driving without their seat belts, and so when you start combining those items of people not wearing those while people are speeding and driving recklessly, that is a deadly combination."

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO