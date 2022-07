PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a woman was shot and killed in her apartment in Frankford. Police believe this was a domestic incident. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Arrott Street. Police say the woman was shot twice, including once in the chest. They say a muscular man in his 30s was seen leaving the apartment sometime after the shooting. Police have not identified or arrested the suspect.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO