ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a proclamation adding abortion rights protection to the agenda of the state legislature's extraordinary session. The governor said the goal is to pass a resolution to solidify the right to abortion access in the New York State Constitution. New York is one of several states still allowing abortion following the Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned the constitutional right to abortion access established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO