Fresno, CA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fresno metro area

By Stacker
thedesertreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.thedesertreview.com

Madera Tribune

Amond World brings cold storage to Madera

Local dignitaries and officials joined Robert Sullivan and Steve Sagouspe, who are managing partners of Amond World LLC., and staff from Span Construction & Engineering, Inc., on Tuesday for a ground breaking ceremony for the new premium refrigerated cold storage facility on North Golden State Boulevard. Amond World LLC, in...
MADERA, CA
khsu.org

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Forest Service Announces Land Management Revision Updates

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — Due to recent changes in COVID-19 risk ratings for Fresno, Kern and Tulare Counties, the U. S. Forest Service has decided to transition the public meetings that were planned for July 12 in Bakersfield, and July 13 in Clovis, to virtual events. The Forest Service is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4th of July COVID-19 warning issued by Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials issued a COVID-19 warning Friday ahead of the 4th of July holiday, revealing that more people are contracting the virus. According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, more people are getting sick with a mild case of COVID-19. The update on Friday also revealed that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Madera Tribune

Sheriff saw Berenda coming

The once thriving village of Berenda was home to this showcase of education, Berenda School, seen here in the 1890s. When Fresno County Sheriff Leroy Dennis chose not to run for reelection in 1872, he decided to move to a little spot in the north end of the county where the Southern Pacific Railroad had just built a freight depot. Dennis was certain that a town would grow up around the depot, and he wanted to be there when the boom came. Little did he know that in 20 years, the little village he envisioned would one day be a major transportation link for the new county of Madera.
BERENDA, CA
legalexaminer.com

DUI Accident In Lemoore CA Claims Lives of Two Fresno Men

A DUI suspect is blamed for a double fatal accident near the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, California. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred late Friday night near the intersection of Jersey Avenue and 17th Avenue on July 1, 2022. KGPE-TV reports the collision occurred just before...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Fireworks across Valley as Fourth of July celebrated

Patriotism was in full bloom as perfect weather welcomed over 5,000 people to Staley Stadium for the 32nd annual Selma Community Independence Day Celebration on Sunday evening. Selma Chamber of Commerce President Char Tucker was excited to see the work the community sponsors, food booths and volunteers put into this...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Crews stop large Fresno house fire spreading

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A house fire in Fresno is under investigation after flames damaged around a third of the structure Friday night. According to the Fresno Fire Department, multiple calls about the house on fire were received around 9:00 p.m., sending crews to the area of Princeton Avenue and Cedar Avenue. Personnel on scene […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: The Cadwallader Family

John Hollister Cadwallader was born in Pleasant Grove, Iowa on Feb. 8, 1863, to David and Albina Cawallader. His father was a contractor/builder who also farmed acreage near Pleasant Grove. John’s mother Albina was widowed with two young children, John being the eldest at age 2, in 1865. She remained...
CLOVIS, CA
Madera Tribune

Letters: Taking the lead effort

I would like to commend the city manager, Arnoldo Rodriguez, our mayor, city council members and the Madera Irrigation District for going above and beyond in their clean up of the Fresno River bed. I realize the river bottom is the jurisdiction of multiple entities, but recognizing the problem and...
MADERA, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Sweeping the Unhoused Out of Sight

On June 2, an encampment sweep at Ashlan and West avenues took place. People were forced to leave with no notice, were not offered shelter and no one knows where they will go next. I called Sarah Miradi from Poverello House and Gloria Myers from the Fresno Mayor’s Office to...
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

THIS MIGHT BE THE SECOND LARGEST FENTANYL BUST IN THE VALLEY

Originally published as a Merced CHP Facebook post – “After making an enforcement stop on a blue 2019 Ford F150 Raptor for a violation of 26708(a)1 (obstructed view) and 21703 (following too close) of the California Vehicle Code, a California Highway Patrol Officer noticed tradecraft that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity.
MERCED, CA

