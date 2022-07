(Los Angeles, CA) — Minimum wage earners in the city and county of Los Angeles got a pay raise. In the city, the minimum wage is increasing from 15-dollars to 16-dollars, four-cents per hour. In unincorporated parts of the county, it’s increasing from 15-bucks to 15-96 per hour. The county’s minimum wage has steadily risen each year since 2016. The increases have been pre-determined, but in the future, they’ll be based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

