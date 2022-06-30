ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Dior Sets New Release Date For Travis Scott Collection Following Astroworld Tragedy

By Bruce Goodwin II
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqHSl_0gRWx93700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRt3B_0gRWx93700

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


T ravis Scott’s Dior collab is finally hitting the shelves.

Over a year ago, the Texas rapper was poised to design a collection with the French luxury fashion house, but it was put on the back burner after the tragic deaths at Astroworld . Ten people –including a 9-year-old– were killed, and 300 were injured at the Houston music festival when overzealous fans rushed the already crowded stage grounds.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” Dior told WWD in December .

But now, the collection is finally seeing the light of day, years after Scott first connected with a major member of the brand’s team. Dior Men’s Creative Director Kim Jones spoke with HYPEBEAST in 2021 about meeting Scott and working together. As a result, Scott makes history as the first musician to collaborate with the iconic luxury brand.

“I met Travis six years ago, and we’ve been in constant touch since then,” he told HYPEBEAST . “And I started talking to Travis about the Foundation he wants to set up to allow students to go to college at Parsons School of Design that can’t afford to go and fulfill their dreams. So I thought it was nice to then talk to him and say, why don’t we do something together? Because then you’re working with a fashion brand and a couture house that can support this project as well.”

Dior’s collection will consist of ready-to-wear apparel, B713 sneakers, and accessories. So get ready because the “Cactus Jack Dior” collection will launch on July 13 at Dior.com and select Dior stores.

Get a better look at the entire extensive collection below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Click here to read the full article. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are set to welcome their greatest collaboration to-date later this year. The longtime couple have confirmed they’re expecting their first child together as photos of Jhené and Sean surfaced from Saturday (June 2) with her baby bump on full display. After speaking this into existence as heard on her 2020 single, “On The Way” from Chilombo (Deluxe) where she sang, “Love how you love shootin’ up my club/Let’s go half on a son,” Jhené was the first to confirm the pregnancy with a coy tweet. She wrote, “thank you”...
CELEBRITIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy