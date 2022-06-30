Animal Cruelty

FATAL SHOOTING IN BLACK CANYON CITY; CIRCUMSTANCES STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION. At 2:45 pm yesterday YCSO patrol responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Family Dollar in Black Canyon City. On arrival in the area, along with medical personnel, an unresponsive subject was located in a...
Flagstaff Mall Security is asking for a police officer to respond to the mall for an intoxicated and disorderly female they are trying to remove from the property.
Flagstaff Police are responding to High County and Wild West Trl to take a criminal damage report for graffiti on the power box.
Flagstaff Fire and EMS are responding to the area of Cherry and Humphreys for an elderly female who fell and possibly broke her ankle.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 2325 S Woodlands Village at the Shell OneStop convenience store for a male and female physically fighting. Employees are trying to break up the fight.
Flagstaff Police are responding to 1201 S Plaza Way at the Safeway for a flight between a male and a female. The caller on 911 is saying they can hear a woman in a white van screaming that she is being hit.
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (June 29, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Sergeant who was killed in the line of duty last evening will have his patrol vehicle on display in front of the Yavapai Fallen Officer’s Memorial on the Prescott Courthouse Plaza on Gurley Street. The Yavapai Fallen Officer Memorial was created and dedicated last May to honor those that gave their lives in the service of law enforcement. The memorial has the fallen officers names inscribed on a permanent plaque for posterity. Sgt. Lopez’s name will be added as the first member of the YCSO in 49 years.
MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR YCSO SGT. RICK LOPEZ TO BE HELD JULY 6, 2022, IN PRESCOT VALLEY. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes announces that a memorial service for fallen Sergeant Rick Lopez will be held Wednesday July 6th at 1pm at the Findley Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. Sergeant Rick “RLo”...
CORDES LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say the man who shot and killed a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sergeant had made prior threats against law enforcement, including threatening to have a shootout. Robert McDowell, 61, is accused of killing YCSO Sgt. Richard Lopez on Tuesday night in Cordes Lakes.
Flagstaff Fire is responding to a possible gas leak at a residence in the 300 block of West Fir Ave.
9:05 PM: Flagstaff Police are in pursuit of a vehicle that CCSO was pursuing earlier. Location in on Milton Rd. near Speedis. 9:06 PM: Officers have the vehicle stopped and the driver proned out on the pavement at 915 S Milton Rd in front of Speedis on Milton. 9:08 PM:...
Prescott Valley Police need help in identifying three burglary suspects who broke into a pharmacy near SR 69 and Navajo Drive. All wore gloves, facemasks, and hooded jackets. They stole several thousand dollars worth of narcotics.
Flagstaff Fire and EMS are responding to Butler and I-40 at the exit for a person having difficulty breathing.
The Sedona Police Department says the vehicle of a missing Sedona woman was found Sunday. A Ford Escape belonging to Yolan Miller was found parked on a Forest Service Road near the Honanki Heritage Site. The car has been parked there since June 19th, which is the last known siting of Miller. Her roommate told authorities she thought Miller had driven to Jerome.
The man in the fatal shooting that occurred at 7:15 pm Saturday southwest of Sedona has been named as 53-year-old David Chesney of Queen Creek. YCSO deputies were dispatched to what was originally thought to be shots fired in the area of Red Rock Crossing in Sedona. When deputies reached the scene, they found one man was deceased and two others being detained by Sedona PD until YCSO arrived.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have halted all fish stockings from the largest state-run hatchery because of a bacterial outbreak among its trout. The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Friday a temporary ceasing of stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which is north of Phoenix in Cornville. The agency...
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed in Flagstaff, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 199, which is near US 89. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen...
A family in eastern Coconino County is watching their "own Grand Canyon" grow as it erodes a path into their property. Faith Skinner lives in the Timberline Estates area with her husband and children who range in age from 6 to 16. They have watched the channel that was first created from the post-fire flooding from the Schultz Fire continue to grow.
Restaurants across the Valley are temporarily closing to take advantage of holidays or slower business. Perez said more people are coming to his storefront to pick up items, but farmers markets are keeping his business going right now. Yarnell residents honor 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots on anniversary. Updated: 3 hours...
