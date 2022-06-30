Animal Cruelty

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (June 29, 2022) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Sergeant who was killed in the line of duty last evening will have his patrol vehicle on display in front of the Yavapai Fallen Officer’s Memorial on the Prescott Courthouse Plaza on Gurley Street. The Yavapai Fallen Officer Memorial was created and dedicated last May to honor those that gave their lives in the service of law enforcement. The memorial has the fallen officers names inscribed on a permanent plaque for posterity. Sgt. Lopez’s name will be added as the first member of the YCSO in 49 years.

