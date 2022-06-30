Doll in sleeping bag along roadway

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was searching Sunday for a 15-year-old girl who went missing while visiting family members in Nipomo. Arizona resident Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a family member’s house in Nipomo around 1 a.m. Friday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
1 dead, several hurt in early morning shooting at Surprise home. Investigators believe that everyone is accounted for and that all of the people involved knew each other. A mild start to the Fourth with the possibility of storms. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. If we see storms in the...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Five baby black bears are getting another shot at life, thanks to Arizona Game & Fish and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale. Two of the babies were found and rescued after their mother was killed by a car. A third was found after it got separated from its mother. These three received care and attention over the span of a few months. Eventually, they showed proficient foraging skills, a vital survival skill, and other natural behaviors, so officials decided that it was time for their release into the Arizona wilderness.
PHOENIX — Did you get a call saying you will be arrested if you fail to appear for jury duty? If so, ignore it. The Maricopa County Superior Court is warning Arizonans that scammers are calling members of the community and threatening them they will be arrested if they fail to appear for jury service. The scammers are telling people to pay fines and fees to avoid arrest and jail time.
Located in the quiet northeastern corner of the state, Petrified Forest National Park is majorly overshadowed by other Arizona parks. Pulling in about 600,00 visitors a year, this underrated park is quiet and not too crowded compared to the Grand Canyon which attracts over 4 million visitors a year.
Arizona officials have halted all fish stockings from the largest state-run hatchery because of a bacterial outbreak among its trout. The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced a temporary ceasing of stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which is north of Phoenix in Cornville. The agency said officials noticed fish deaths...
Joshua tree national park at sunset(shutterstock / Checubus) Americans move a lot for work, so it’s not uncommon for someone to grow up in the Midwest, attend college on the East Coast, then take a job wherever they can find one. All that moving means learning about new ways of life, and nowhere requires a bigger adjustment than living in the desert—in cities such as Phoenix or states such as Arizona or California. If you’re trying to make your home in the desert, there are a few things you need to know.
(Coolidge, AZ) - There’s nothing quite like marveling at ancient history. Here in Arizona, you’re in the right place for mysterious relics and places for you to be in awe. This sunny state is full of prehistoric structures and artifacts, giving you a glimpse into early civilization. One such place is Casa Grande Ruins or “Great House,” which appeared around 1350 C.E. The story of its origin, however, is a mystery to discover.
PHOENIX – A prominent pair of Arizona political figures will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Mesa police fired shots at a suspect early Saturday after they allegedly fled during a traffic stop and an underused public tennis court at a Phoenix park has new life after being transformed into a skate plaza.
Arizona is a land full of breathtaking scenery and unparalleled beauty. Believe me — you’ve never really seen the stars until you’ve camped under a clear Arizona night sky. If you want to fully experience Arizona’s splendors, glamping is the way to go. You’ll find that...
PHOENIX - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending that people wear mask indoors in nine Arizona counties where community level spread of the disease is high. The recommendation covers the following counties:. Apache. Coconino. Gila. La Paz.
Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. Weekly case data from the Arizona...
Arizona had the second largest house price appreciation among all states between the first quarters of 2021 and 2022 at 27.5%, with only Florida having a higher figure at 29.8%. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index report for the first quarter 2022 indicated all 50 states and...
The deserts of Arizona may not seem a likely place to find high-class scenic train rides but surprisingly, two of the most popular can be found there, the Grand Canyon Railway and Verde Canyon Railway. In addition, the Sierra Madre Express pampers guests with an unforgettable experience, hearkening back to...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona inmates’ constitutional rights are being violated, that is according to a federal judge. In a 200-page order, U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver found that the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry “failed to provide, and continues to refuse to provide, a constitutionally adequate medical care and mental health care system for all prisoners.”
Parris Wallace admits it was an incredibly difficult decision, but the difference is she says it was hers to make. Scottsdale travel agent Sharon Oberritter says some of her clients are canceling trips she planned before they even get to the airport. Consumer Reports shares tips for your summer road...
PHOENIX (AP) - A judge ruled Arizona has been violating the constitutional rights of incarcerated people in state-run prisons by providing them with inadequate medical and mental health care, saying the state has known about the problem for years but refused to correct its failures. In a blistering verdict Thursday,...
Stop by one of the best pizza restaurants in the United States.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. Pizza isn’t difficult to find. But good pizza? That’s a different story. There are plenty of inferior pizza shops out there that, for one reason or another, remain open. Perhaps the old saying of ‘bad pizza is better than no pizza’ has some truth to it. In short, there’s a pizza restaurant out there for everyone and, thankfully, in metro Phoenix, there are some of the very best pizza restaurants in the United States.
