Summit, AZ

Doll in sleeping bag along roadway

By LIVE scanners
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCCSO and Summit Fire were called to the Cosnino Interchange at 8:30 am for a possible...

5 baby black bears released into Arizona wilderness

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Five baby black bears are getting another shot at life, thanks to Arizona Game & Fish and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale. Two of the babies were found and rescued after their mother was killed by a car. A third was found after it got separated from its mother. These three received care and attention over the span of a few months. Eventually, they showed proficient foraging skills, a vital survival skill, and other natural behaviors, so officials decided that it was time for their release into the Arizona wilderness.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Threatened with jail time? Courts warn Arizona residents of jury service scam calls

PHOENIX — Did you get a call saying you will be arrested if you fail to appear for jury duty? If so, ignore it. The Maricopa County Superior Court is warning Arizonans that scammers are calling members of the community and threatening them they will be arrested if they fail to appear for jury service. The scammers are telling people to pay fines and fees to avoid arrest and jail time.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Summit, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Bacterial outbreak found at Arizona's largest state hatchery

Arizona officials have halted all fish stockings from the largest state-run hatchery because of a bacterial outbreak among its trout. The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced a temporary ceasing of stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which is north of Phoenix in Cornville. The agency said officials noticed fish deaths...
ARIZONA STATE
14 Things to Know About Living In A Desert

Joshua tree national park at sunset(shutterstock / Checubus) Americans move a lot for work, so it’s not uncommon for someone to grow up in the Midwest, attend college on the East Coast, then take a job wherever they can find one. All that moving means learning about new ways of life, and nowhere requires a bigger adjustment than living in the desert—in cities such as Phoenix or states such as Arizona or California. If you’re trying to make your home in the desert, there are a few things you need to know.
Nicole Underwood

The mysteries of history: Exploring Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

(Coolidge, AZ) - There’s nothing quite like marveling at ancient history. Here in Arizona, you’re in the right place for mysterious relics and places for you to be in awe. This sunny state is full of prehistoric structures and artifacts, giving you a glimpse into early civilization. One such place is Casa Grande Ruins or “Great House,” which appeared around 1350 C.E. The story of its origin, however, is a mystery to discover.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
GLAMPING ARIZONA: 23 BEST SPOTS YOU’VE GOT TO SEE

Arizona is a land full of breathtaking scenery and unparalleled beauty. Believe me — you’ve never really seen the stars until you’ve camped under a clear Arizona night sky. If you want to fully experience Arizona’s splendors, glamping is the way to go. You’ll find that...
ARIZONA STATE
COVID-19: CDC officials recommends indoor mask use in parts of Arizona

PHOENIX - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending that people wear mask indoors in nine Arizona counties where community level spread of the disease is high. The recommendation covers the following counties:. Apache. Coconino. Gila. La Paz.
ARIZONA STATE
CDC: 9 of 15 Arizona counties have high COVID-19 transmission levels

Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. Weekly case data from the Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona No. 2 for largest house price appreciation

Arizona had the second largest house price appreciation among all states between the first quarters of 2021 and 2022 at 27.5%, with only Florida having a higher figure at 29.8%. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index report for the first quarter 2022 indicated all 50 states and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Scenic Train Rides

The deserts of Arizona may not seem a likely place to find high-class scenic train rides but surprisingly, two of the most popular can be found there, the Grand Canyon Railway and Verde Canyon Railway. In addition, the Sierra Madre Express pampers guests with an unforgettable experience, hearkening back to...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD Investigates: Court rules Arizona’s prison healthcare system is ‘grossly inadequate,’ ‘violates inmates’ constitutional rights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona inmates’ constitutional rights are being violated, that is according to a federal judge. In a 200-page order, U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver found that the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry “failed to provide, and continues to refuse to provide, a constitutionally adequate medical care and mental health care system for all prisoners.”
TUCSON, AZ
Changes coming after concerns raised about Arizona prison health care

Parris Wallace admits it was an incredibly difficult decision, but the difference is she says it was hers to make. Scottsdale travel agent Sharon Oberritter says some of her clients are canceling trips she planned before they even get to the airport. Consumer Reports shares tips for your summer road...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Judge: Arizona violates prisoners’ rights with poor care

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge ruled Arizona has been violating the constitutional rights of incarcerated people in state-run prisons by providing them with inadequate medical and mental health care, saying the state has known about the problem for years but refused to correct its failures. In a blistering verdict Thursday,...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Best Pizza in USA Announced, Including Several Local Pizzerias

Stop by one of the best pizza restaurants in the United States.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. Pizza isn’t difficult to find. But good pizza? That’s a different story. There are plenty of inferior pizza shops out there that, for one reason or another, remain open. Perhaps the old saying of ‘bad pizza is better than no pizza’ has some truth to it. In short, there’s a pizza restaurant out there for everyone and, thankfully, in metro Phoenix, there are some of the very best pizza restaurants in the United States.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

