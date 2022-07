It’s so easy to be a good neighbor, but how many of us actually take time to do it? May these stories inspire us all to be better neighbors. Earlier this year, I took a fall and fractured my pelvis in three places, which required an ambulance trip and hospital stay. I reside in a senior community and as I have no family in the St. Louis area, I contacted a neighbor couple asking if they could take care of my 11-year-old Golden retriever, Regan, who was left alone.

12 HOURS AGO