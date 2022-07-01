ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Firefighters Contain 3-Alarm Commercial Structure Fire in Vallejo

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters contained a three-alarm fire Thursday in a large commercial building in Vallejo. The fire was located near the intersection of Broadway and Sharon Street on the western edge of the city near state Highway 29. A Vallejo fire spokesperson said the...

www.nbcbayarea.com

NBC Bay Area

Pittsburg House Fire Starts by Illegal Fireworks

A home in Pittsburg was destroyed by a fire caused by illegal fireworks Monday, firefighters said. The fire was reported on Lynbrook Drive near Los Medanos College. The battalion chief said the flames were in the house when they arrived to fight it and that it was started by people setting off fireworks in the area.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

Garbage Truck Overturns In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A garbage truck has overturned in West Sacramento near Sutter Health Park on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 5th Street and Tower Bridge Gateway. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the garbage truck ended up on its side. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.  
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

Man killed in Tehachapi crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash Friday on Highway 58 in the Tehachapi area killed a 70-year-old San Jose man, coroner’s officials say. Robin Dale Wibeto died at the scene when the truck he drove left the roadway about 11:30 a.m. and overturned, officials said. The crash happened east of Dennison Road.
TEHACHAPI, CA
#Commercial Building#Structure Fire#Firefighters#Broadway#Accident#Alertwildfire
NBC Bay Area

1 Injured by Gunfire, 1 Hit by Car During Sideshow Activity in Vallejo

Police in Vallejo are investigating two possible sideshow-related incidents after one person was shot and another was hit by a car on Sunday night. From about 9 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow that started at the intersection of Lewis Brown and B.W. Williams drives, according to police.
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

One missing after two teens crash into Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One teenager went missing after two teens crashed their truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road early Sunday. When they arrived deputies spotted a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man hanging on the shoreline.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KRON4 News

Crews respond to plane crash at Petaluma Airport

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews were at the scene of a “small plane crash” at the Petaluma Airport Sunday evening around 6:44 p.m., according to the Petaluma Fire Department. The plane is believed to have crashed into a hangar (a structure where planes are stored) on airport grounds. The pilot was the only person […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Drowns In Lake Berryessa While Trying To Save Son

LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A father drowned in Lake Berryessa on Sunday afternoon while trying to rescue his son. At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a man drowning at Lake Berryessa. When they arrived, they learned that the man who drowned was 35-year-old Marciallo Perez of San Pablo, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Lake Berryessa (credit: Napa County Sheriff’s Office) Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Perez went into the water to rescue his son from drowning. The boy survived but Perez wasn’t able to make it back to shore and drowned. The sheriff’s office’s marine unit found Perez at 4:17 p.m. This is the second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa, which is located about 67 miles west of Sacramento in Napa County.  
NAPA COUNTY, CA

