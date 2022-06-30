CRT ban, street racing fees, parents bill of rights go into effect July 1

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue as we move through the rest of this evening. A few of those showers and thunderstorms will bring in some heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and an opportunity for isolated flash flooding. Moving into Monday, we will see a bit of activity begin to diminish as an upper-level ridge works in overnight. We’ll be seeing those low temperatures for tonight dropping down into the 70s. Our upper-level ridging will keep strengthening during the short term which will be centered kind of right over our area. Now, this will start to bring winds out of the south a little bit which will then lead to the opportunity for more shower and thunderstorm development, which is what we’re expected to see for both the Fourth of July holiday and going on into Tuesday. High temperatures really begin to build up from the low 90s into the mid-90s between Monday and Tuesday and triple-digit feel-like values as dew point to remaining fairly elevated throughout the entire period. Now we’ll continue to see that upper-level ridge strengthen across the area on Wednesday and that may help bring, precipitation chances down just a little bit. However it does look like we’re going to be monitoring the potential for a strong line of showers and thunderstorms to move in that could change that lower value. Throughout the later part of the week, and highs will stay elevated in the mid-90s to upper 90s at times with heat index values still staying in the triple digits. So it’s going to be a hot week and a wet week ahead for a lot of Southwest Georgia.

