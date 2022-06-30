ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatfield, IN

Kankakee Valley Boys Varsity Soccer

By Admin
kvhsathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first official summer boys soccer conditioning workouts will take place the week...

kvhsathletics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Jackson twins commit to Valparaiso

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northrop seniors and twin sisters Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson committed to Valparaiso University to continue their basketball careers. The duo led Northrop to a 15-8 record as juniors during the 2021-22 season, with one of the two leading the team in most statistical categories. Saniya...
VALPARAISO, IN
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 Illinois gas card deadline today

Today, July 1, is the deadline for Chicago, Illinois residents to apply for stimulus gas and transit cards worth $150 and $50, respectively. Residents can mail applications by July 1 to try to see if they’ll get a gas card this month. The stimulus cards can only be used...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheatfield, IN
Sports
City
Wheatfield, IN
City
Kankakee, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kankakee, IL
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Adrian Holman

Fourth of July fireworks at JJC

The 2022 City of Joliet Fourth of July Fireworks will be held at Joliet Junior College (JJC) at around 9:15 PM CST. Be prepared to get there early because people will be allowed to park at the JJC campus parking lots at 6 PM. Those parking spots will fill up rather quickly at 1215 Houbolt Road, the address of JJC. JJC will have the four parking areas in the front of the college opened. The access to the back parking lot next to the J Building will be restricted.
JOLIET, IL
KICK AM 1530

Aurora, IL One of the Best-Run Cities in America – No Way? Way

I have found something that will surely make Wayne and Garth so proud. It's a report that says Aurora, Illinois is one of the best-run cities in America. No way? Way. This high praise for the hometown of Wayne and Garth of Wayne's World fame comes courtesy of Wallethub. It's a rundown of the best and worst-run cities for 2022 and Aurora comes in at a superlative #32. Schwing!
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media

Fredres sentenced to life + 26 in Ottawa Friday

Double-murderer Donald Fredres has been sentenced before Judge H. Chris Ryan in Ottawa. Shaw Media reports Fredres received life plus 26 years, according to Illinois law. At his April trial, La Salle County States Attorney Todd Martin said Fredres went looking for his ex-wife on March 16, 2021. Martin said Fredres murdered his ex-inlaws Gregory and Brenda Barnes, because they refused to reveal where their daughter lived.
OTTAWA, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man identified as driver of vehicle that plunged into Illinois River

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.
OTTAWA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fox32chicago.com

Former Darien camp counselor, substitute teacher charged with grooming 'young girl'

DARIEN, Ill. - A former Darien camp counselor and substitute teacher has been charged with sending sexually explicit messages to undercover detectives posing as an underage girl. James R. Wood, 35, of the 7500 block of Farmingdale Drive, was arrested Thursday at his place of employment in Naperville by sheriff's...
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot near alley on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot near an alley in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday morning. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of East 69th Place. At about 11:10 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was near an alley when she was struck in the leg by gunfire. She was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Police: Three men found dead in northern Illinois home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Patrol...
KANKAKEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Roof collapses in fire at vacant commercial building in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The roof of a vacant commercial building collapsed Thursday morning in Gary, Indiana, as firefighters responded to a fire.The Gary Fire Department said the fire started at 10:20 a.m. at 3820 Broadway.No one was injured during the fire, but the roof of the building collapsed.No other buildings were damaged.Fire crews were still on the scene early Thursday afternoon chasing hotspots.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Abandoned vehicle on fire on I-290

CHICAGO - A vehicle was on fire on Interstate 290 Saturday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Illinois State police District Chicago troopers responded to a vehicle fire on I-290 at Austin Boulevard. Lanes one and two were shut down due to the fire. The vehicle was abandoned. No injuries were...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Taste of Chicago: Everything You Need to Know

July 8-10 12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus) 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made. 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made. 6 p.m. - Girl K. 7:15pm - Aterciopelados. Sunday, July 10. DJ: Miss Alex...
CHICAGO, IL
hoiabc.com

Police identify 3 men found dead in Kankakee apartment

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Police have identified three Kankakee men found dead inside an apartment and said they appeared to have been shot. Police say the victims were 25-year-old Kyle Washington, 24-year-old Deontay Tyler and 27-year-old Malcolm Murray. Police were called to the apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday by...
KANKAKEE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy