Kankakee Valley Boys Varsity Soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northrop seniors and twin sisters Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson committed to Valparaiso University to continue their basketball careers. The duo led Northrop to a 15-8 record as juniors during the 2021-22 season, with one of the two leading the team in most statistical categories. Saniya...
CHICAGO - Norvell Meadows, an All-City high school basketball player at Orr and Prosser, was shot and killed on the West Side on Thursday. Meadows, 19, was shot once in the chest according to two of his former coaches. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and died on Thursday night.
Today, July 1, is the deadline for Chicago, Illinois residents to apply for stimulus gas and transit cards worth $150 and $50, respectively. Residents can mail applications by July 1 to try to see if they’ll get a gas card this month. The stimulus cards can only be used...
A popular Illinois hot dog spot was named among the best 10 nationwide, and it might not be where you expect. Home Plate Hot Dogs in suburban Yorkville was ranked No. 6 in Google Maps list of top-rated hot dog restaurants and stands in the U.S. The hot dog stand,...
“This Is Gary,” a 5-day initiative created to shine light on Gary’s greatness, officially wrapped its inaugural debut June 26th. Ultimately, hundreds were able to experience what creator Joslyn Kelly calls “Gary’s glory” through seminars, volunteerism, tourism, tributes and music. “Gary has a rich history,...
The 2022 City of Joliet Fourth of July Fireworks will be held at Joliet Junior College (JJC) at around 9:15 PM CST. Be prepared to get there early because people will be allowed to park at the JJC campus parking lots at 6 PM. Those parking spots will fill up rather quickly at 1215 Houbolt Road, the address of JJC. JJC will have the four parking areas in the front of the college opened. The access to the back parking lot next to the J Building will be restricted.
I have found something that will surely make Wayne and Garth so proud. It's a report that says Aurora, Illinois is one of the best-run cities in America. No way? Way. This high praise for the hometown of Wayne and Garth of Wayne's World fame comes courtesy of Wallethub. It's a rundown of the best and worst-run cities for 2022 and Aurora comes in at a superlative #32. Schwing!
The city’s more than 430,000 minimum wage workers have one job: check their paychecks in two weeks — if they worked the same hours, at the same place, they should see more cash. Chicago’s minimum wage is increasing Friday, along with Cook County’s. The city’s Fair Workweek ordinance...
Double-murderer Donald Fredres has been sentenced before Judge H. Chris Ryan in Ottawa. Shaw Media reports Fredres received life plus 26 years, according to Illinois law. At his April trial, La Salle County States Attorney Todd Martin said Fredres went looking for his ex-wife on March 16, 2021. Martin said Fredres murdered his ex-inlaws Gregory and Brenda Barnes, because they refused to reveal where their daughter lived.
CHICAGO - Update: The girls have been located. An earlier version of the story follows below. Chicago police are searching for two missing girls, Sharae and Rayven Woods, last seen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. Sharae Woods is 10-years-old, 5'4", 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Raven Woods is...
You can have fried chicken at just about any restaurant in Illinois but I'll bet you've never had it done quite like this. I've seen fried chicken done like this but I'm not sure I've ever had it on a plate. It totally makes sense too when you think about...
OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.
There are thousands of residents in Chicago who could qualify for a gas stimulus card, or transportation card, if they apply in time. Chicago Moves was created as a way to help low income residents afford traveling throughout the city. There is an application process, and the deadline for mailing...
DARIEN, Ill. - A former Darien camp counselor and substitute teacher has been charged with sending sexually explicit messages to undercover detectives posing as an underage girl. James R. Wood, 35, of the 7500 block of Farmingdale Drive, was arrested Thursday at his place of employment in Naperville by sheriff's...
CHICAGO - A woman was shot near an alley in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday morning. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of East 69th Place. At about 11:10 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was near an alley when she was struck in the leg by gunfire. She was transported...
KANKAKEE, Ill. — Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Patrol...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The roof of a vacant commercial building collapsed Thursday morning in Gary, Indiana, as firefighters responded to a fire.The Gary Fire Department said the fire started at 10:20 a.m. at 3820 Broadway.No one was injured during the fire, but the roof of the building collapsed.No other buildings were damaged.Fire crews were still on the scene early Thursday afternoon chasing hotspots.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CHICAGO - A vehicle was on fire on Interstate 290 Saturday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Illinois State police District Chicago troopers responded to a vehicle fire on I-290 at Austin Boulevard. Lanes one and two were shut down due to the fire. The vehicle was abandoned. No injuries were...
July 8-10 12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus) 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made. 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made. 6 p.m. - Girl K. 7:15pm - Aterciopelados. Sunday, July 10. DJ: Miss Alex...
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Police have identified three Kankakee men found dead inside an apartment and said they appeared to have been shot. Police say the victims were 25-year-old Kyle Washington, 24-year-old Deontay Tyler and 27-year-old Malcolm Murray. Police were called to the apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday by...
Comments / 0