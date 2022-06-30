ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatfield, IN

Kankakee Valley Boys Junior Varsity Soccer

By Admin
kvhsathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all KV boys soccer alumni! This July we will be bringing back...

kvhsathletics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Jackson twins commit to Valparaiso

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northrop seniors and twin sisters Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson committed to Valparaiso University to continue their basketball careers. The duo led Northrop to a 15-8 record as juniors during the 2021-22 season, with one of the two leading the team in most statistical categories. Saniya...
VALPARAISO, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary Sports Hall of Fame has a home at Indiana University Northwest

“It’s about time Gary had a sports hall of fame”. The Gary Sports Hall of Fame won’t be just for the game changers like Glen Robinson, Tony Zale, Dick Barnett, Hank Stram, and the eight others whose faces were on the “Wall of Fame” unveiling, said Earl Smith. “The Hall of Fame will include a lot of people who made some major contributions to the growth and enhancement of athletics in Gary. And we’re asking the community to send us nominations of who they think should be included.”
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheatfield, IN
Sports
City
Wheatfield, IN
City
Kankakee, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kankakee, IL
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
offtackleempire.com

Adding USC and UCLA: Another F-You to Purdue

Happy Purdue Hate Friday. This year we decided the Big Ten would take the reins for us.*. *Just kidding. BuffKomodo’s got y’all at 11am CT. In more seriousness, there’s a certain beauty and poetry to Purdue—and most of the Big Ten West also-rans like Nebraska and Minnesota—finally reaching the 8-4 threshold, only to have this happen. (And I include Northwestern here, obviously.)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
chicagopopular.com

South Side, Chicago: Man killed on 111th & King Drive

South Side, Chicago (CP) — Man killed on 111th & King Drive; Chicago Police released surveillance video of a man that was shot and killed on 111th & King Drive a few weeks ago. That little girl was standing right there I can’t even imagine how terrified she was.
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
VALPARAISO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#Kvhs
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers and storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear skies Thursday evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be warm in the low 70s.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a front will move into the area on Friday, allowing for a chance of showers and storms. A few heavy downpours and storms with gusty winds will be possible. Highs will be in the low 80s. Shower chances end Friday night.Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend. A slight chance for rain on Sunday.Shower and storm chances will increase for 4th of July Monday. Best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances linger for much of next workweek.TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and warm. Low 73°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms. High 83°SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 85°
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 Illinois gas card deadline today

Today, July 1, is the deadline for Chicago, Illinois residents to apply for stimulus gas and transit cards worth $150 and $50, respectively. Residents can mail applications by July 1 to try to see if they’ll get a gas card this month. The stimulus cards can only be used...
CHICAGO, IL
clayconews.com

Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year for 2021 Named

LOWELL, IN - Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the department’s lofty standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
LOWELL, IN
Adrian Holman

Fourth of July fireworks at JJC

The 2022 City of Joliet Fourth of July Fireworks will be held at Joliet Junior College (JJC) at around 9:15 PM CST. Be prepared to get there early because people will be allowed to park at the JJC campus parking lots at 6 PM. Those parking spots will fill up rather quickly at 1215 Houbolt Road, the address of JJC. JJC will have the four parking areas in the front of the college opened. The access to the back parking lot next to the J Building will be restricted.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

1 officer injured after crowd attack CPD squad cars in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A rowdy group attacked Chicago police officers on the city's Northwest Side overnight.Video sent to us by a viewer shows a rowdy crowd attacking the squad cars of Chicago police in Portage Park - right at the Six Corners intersection.The crowd can be seen kicking doors, jumping on the hoods, and even punching the windshields of squad cars.Chicago police tell us one of their officers was driving in the area when someone threw something at the car - shattering the windshield. They called for backup leading to the chaotic scene.That officer had to be treated for minor injuries as the crowd scattered.No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
22 WSBT

Four injured after New Buffalo boat explosion

Four people are injured after an explosion at Oselka Marina. The explosion happened Saturday afternoon around 5 when a boat was at the gas dock. New Buffalo City's police chief said the explosion is believed to be caused by an issue with the boat's blower or another mechanical condition. The...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot near alley on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot near an alley in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday morning. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of East 69th Place. At about 11:10 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was near an alley when she was struck in the leg by gunfire. She was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Violence, chaos erupts throughout Chicago over Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the holiday weekend when many prepare to celebrate Independence Day, violence remains at the forefront in Chicago. So far, at least two mass shootings happened over the weekend. The first happening after five men were leaving a business in the Loop Friday. The men got...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy