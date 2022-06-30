Back Mountain National tops Northwest

Back Mountain National defeated Northwest 16-3 in pool play Thursday in District 31 8-10 year old Little League Baseball.

Logan VanValkenburgh was the winning pitcher, going two innings and giving up one hit while striking out four. Liam Dieffenbacher and Henry Kovach each pitched an inning of scoreless relief .

The offense was led by Kellen Defalco who had three hits and three RBI. Dieffenbacher and Jordan Medrano also had multiple RBI.

Back Mountain National plays Kingston/Forty Fort on Saturday afternoon,

DISTRICT 16

9-11 BASEBALL

Mountain Top 27, Hanover 2

Jonah Zeneski, Michael Woss, Avery Tetlak and Luke Stahlnecker all had three hits and three RBI to lead Mountain Top past Hanover in 3 innings.

Bryce Williams also contributed two hits and four RBI, while Ryder Zurawski tripled and homered, driving in three. Eli Metz was the winning pitcher and also doubled twice.

Cody Williams had the lone hit for Hanover.

8-10 BASEBALL

Greater Pittston Area 8, Plains 3

GPA was led offensively by Vinny Cocco and Levi Pisano with three hits each. Rocco Oliveri added two hits including a double.

Colton Ziobro and Patrick Roman each pitched three innings with Roman earning the win.

Plains was led by Braedon Hollingshead and Malakai Vanderburg with a double and triple, respectively.